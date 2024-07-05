Aaron Comrie backs Dunfermline to ‘compete with anyone’ and picks out key player for new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Comrie backs Dunfermline to ‘compete with anyone’ and picks out key player for new season

The Pars defender is back to full fitness after missing most of the second half of last term.

Aaron Comrie in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Cove Rangers.
Aaron Comrie (left) in action for Dunfermline against Cove Rangers. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Aaron Comrie has backed Dunfermline to ‘compete with anyone’ in the Championship in the coming season – with the help of Chris Kane’s goals.

Comrie was one of a glut of first-team players who missed great swathes of last term due to injury.

The likes of skipper Kyle Benedictus, Rhys Breen, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd and Craig Wighton all spent lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Aaron Comrie sits on the turf and looks up at team-mate Chris Hamilton.
Aaron Comrie picked up his first injury of last season in Dunfermline’s defeat to Queen’s Park in January. Image: SNS.

With Todd out of action again due to a broken collarbone, Comrie accepts the Pars will need to avoid a repeat of their injury misfortune if they are to keep pace with their rivals.

But he believes the permanent signing of Kane, who netted five times in ten appearances on loan from St Johnstone after joining in February, will be crucial to the Fifers’ hopes.

Kane has not featured in the two pre-season friendlies so far, but the expectation is he will feature against St Mirren on Saturday.

He said: “It is a good group and a talented group.

“For now, the squad is good enough and the manager has touched on it – when the squad is really fit we can compete with anyone.

Comrie: ‘He gets a bad reputation’

“All the players thoroughly believe that as well.

“I have known Chris [Kane] for about ten years now – he had a full head of hair back then!

“I am a couple of years younger and we played a few games together at St Johnstone.

“He is another good boy and a good addition to the team. You saw in those glimpses (last season) that he will offer a lot to Dunfermline as well.

“He gets a bad reputation for his numbers [of goals] but if he gets a good run at it he will definitely score plenty.

Chris Kane turned his loan from St Johnstone into a permanent move to Dunfermline Athletic FC this summer.
Chris Kane turned his loan from St Johnstone into a permanent move to Dunfermline this summer. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“He has got a lot of attributes and, if he doesn’t score, for example, he offers that much on and off the ball. “

Comrie was sidelined by a calf injury picked up against Queen’s Park on January 5 and then sustained a knee problem on his return.

It means the full-back has made just four appearances in 2024.

But, with Sam Fisher, he was one of only two players who featured for the full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Cove Rangers.

Good luck

The 27-year-old is confident his injury troubles are in the past.

He added: “In terms of timing, the off-season helped with my recovery.

“It gave me a little bit longer [to recover]. I had that extra bit of time to come back feeling good.

“The end of the season came literally a couple of weeks too soon. In the last week of training I was starting to do bits and bobs.

“Fingers crossed, that’s me and I can have some good luck from now on.”

