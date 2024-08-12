Why are Dunfermline fans angry with East End Park chiefs?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why are Dunfermline fans angry with East End Park chiefs?

Some Pars supporters reached breaking point with Saturday's 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Falkirk.

The Dunfermline Athletic FC fans unfurled a banner before the clash with Falkirk.
The Dunfermline fans unfurled a banner before the clash with Falkirk. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline’s clash with bitter rivals Falkirk was always likely to bring the current frustrations of fans to the fore with a defeat.

The Pars’ 2-0 loss laid bare the difficulties facing manager James McPake and his side on the pitch.

And, off it, the Fifers do not appear to be in a good place either.

A banner unfurled by some supporters ahead of kick-off declared: ‘Identity, unity, passion – more than just 90 minutes’.

But there are certainly question marks over the first of those two qualities at the moment.

Dunfermline were behind after just five minutes against Falkirk following Ross MacIver’s sixth-minute goal. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Boos greeted the half-time whistle against the Bairns. But the jeers were muted at full-time because the vast majority of the home crowd had already left.

On their way out of the main stand, some did hurl abuse at the directors’ box and it appeared that stewards were forced to intervene.

Courier Sport looks at the root of the fans’ anger.

Results

It goes without saying that fans are always happier when their team is winning games of football.

The Pars have tasted victory just once since March 30.

They finished last season with just one defeat in their last eight games in an impressive run of form.

Kyle Benedictus challenges Ross MacIver for the ball.
Dunfermline have lost their first two league games 2-0. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

But four draws and a loss from their final five games, coupled with a poor Premier Sports Cup campaign last month, has removed any optimism that may have lingered from the Spring.

Saturday’s defeat to rivals Falkirk was hard to bear. It was their fifth straight reverse, with just one goal scored in that sequence.

With a lack of confidence currently a clear issue, performances have been committed but have fallen well short on the quality and excitement expected by supporters.

Recruitment

Dunfermline have been the least active in the transfer market of any club in the Championship this summer.

Having lost ten players from an admittedly bloated squad at the end of last season, and then sold Josh Edwards to Charlton Athletic, they have signed just three new players.

Kieran Ngwenya has replaced Edwards, and Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon have added experience to a youthful squad.

But, with Kane on loan at the club last term, the lack of business is stark.

Chief executive David Cook said in a statement in June that the Fifers had to be ‘diligent and prudent’ with their budget.

David Wotherspoon bends down with his hands on his knees.
David Wotherspoon was a marquee signing for Dunfermline this summer. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

But, given the size of the club and its position as the 11th best supported team in Scotland last season, fans will wonder why the budget is so tight.

When questioned, McPake has been candid in his assessment of the squad available to him.

He admitted at the weekend it was not strong enough and indicated the Fifers have no chance of competing for a play-off place as things stand.

Supporters would surely be right to expect more hope at the start of a new campaign.

Goalkeeper saga

The club’s hunt for a second senior goalkeeper has, for some, summed up their frustrations with the club.

When Max Little was released at the end of last season, the Pars needed a replacement who could put pressure on Deniz Mehmet for the number one spot.

They are still waiting.

For all four Premier Sports Cup group games, there was no available replacement for Mehmet on the bench.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Kai McLean.
Dunfermline announced the signing ex-Celtic youngster Kai McLean – but could not get him registered. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

In both league games so far this season, 17-year-old Lewis Briggs has been the back-up.

Freed Celtic youngster Kai McLean was signed on a short-term deal. But it transpired he could not be registered due to  SPFL rules and it forced an apology from Cook.

It has been a worrying episode for supporters.

Silent owners

When Cook gave an update to the club’s official website last month, he indicated there was a desire from the board to ‘communicate with a bit more frequency this season’.

He said it was an improvement that had been called for by supporters.

There have been some fans’ forums periodically but numbers for those are limited.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. sporting director Thomas Meggle.
Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Aside from appearances by sporting director Thomas Meggle at these events, the club’s majority owners have largely been silent in recent times.

Question marks hang over player recruitment, the signing budget, aims and expectations for the team this season, overall financial health and the future direction of the club.

Supporters would be right to feel they deserve to hear more from the chain of command.

