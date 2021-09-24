Dundee prospect joins Cove Rangers on loan as Paul Hartley thanks James McPake

Dundee youngster Finlay Robertson has joined ambitious League One outfit Cove Rangers on loan.

Robertson, 18, missed the tail-end of last season due to an ankle injury and has been restricted to five appearances for the Dark Blue this term.

And Dens Park boss James McPake has made the decision to send the playmaker to the Balmoral Stadium until January in search of valuable first-team minutes.

Robertson, who made his Dundee debut at the age of 16 in May 2019, will go straight into the Cove squad to face Airdrie on Saturday.

Versatile

Balmoral boss and former Dundee gaffer Paul Hartley said: “I would like to thank Dundee and manager James McPake for allow us to work with Finlay.

“He was already in the Dundee academy when I was the manager at Dens Park and is a player I have always kept an eye on.

“Finlay has excellent experience of playing at Championship and Premiership level for a player of such a young age.

“He is a versatile midfielder, capable of performing in a variety of roles.

“He will increase the competition for starting places, which is something every manager wants.”