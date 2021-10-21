Hostile Tynecastle atmosphere no concern for Dundee insists boss James McPake ahead of weekend Hearts clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee aren’t concerned by the kind of welcome they might encounter at Tynecastle this weekend says boss James McPake.

The Dark Blues head to the home of high-flying Hearts on Saturday looking to build on their victory over Aberdeen last time out.

The Jambos have made a strong start to the season, sitting in second place, 13 points ahead of McPake’s men.

And manager Robbie Neilson says he’ll be using the enmity built up between the two clubs during the first lockdown as motivation for his team.

The infamous email row of 2020 saw Dundee chief John Nelms hold the deciding vote on whether to end the 2019/20 season early.

After some time he made his decision and with it confirmed Hearts’ relegation to the Championship.

Neilson, who will be banished to the stands for Saturday’s clash, says that’s something fans haven’t forgotten.

He told the Edinburgh Evening News: “We know Dundee will be up for it coming to Tynecastle.

“We are unbeaten so far and Dundee will want to be the first team to win against us, but we have our own motivations as well.

“Not only in the league this season, but the historical stuff last year is something that we need to make sure we remember going into the game.

“I think there will be a good atmosphere on the day, let’s say that.

“Hopefully we can match that on the pitch. We played Dundee in the Championship at Tynecastle last season and got two good results but there were no fans there.

“Even without supporters, you still felt the build-up externally.

“Bumping into fans, you knew it was an important one for them and I’m sure it will be the same on Saturday.”

‘Nothing comes close to Tannadice for us anyway’

Dundee boss McPake, however, has brushed off any worries over the reception his players will get this weekend.

And says any hostility won’t reach the levels of an away derby at Tannadice.

The former Hibs captain said: “Any time you go to Tynecastle there is an edge.

“There was an edge to the atmosphere at Dens last weekend.

“It’s a big crowd and their team is doing well so it will be a testing atmosphere.

“But it’s no different to us than going to Celtic or Ibrox – nothing comes close to Tannadice for us anyway.

“The e-mail thing is well in the past, though. We have played them a few times since.”

He added: “They have started really well but going to Tynecastle is the kind of atmosphere players want to play in.

“It will be a big test for us but then so was Aberdeen last week.

“We are aware of how difficult it will be so we need to perform to a high level or we’ll get punished.

“It is a test we are looking forward to.”