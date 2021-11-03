PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee pull Dee-light from Dee-smay while United curse the hands of Zander

An error occurred. Please try again.

From doom and gloom to digging deep – the Twa Teams, One Street lads get under the skin of Dundee’s incredible week.

Host Tom Duthie along with the DCT Sports team of George Cran, Ewan Smith and Graeme Finnan also figure out how Dundee United didn’t get the ball past Zander Clark.

And they look ahead to Tynecastle and Celtic at Dens Park – who knows what they’ll be talking about next week?

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: