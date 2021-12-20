Paul McGowan urges Dundee chiefs to back boss James McPake in January as he vows Dee fortunes will turn

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan has called on club chiefs to back manager James McPake in the January transfer window.

The Dark Blues have struggled for form in the past few weeks, losing their last four matches.

On top of that, their small squad has been stretched to its limits thanks to injuries and suspensions.

Midfield man McGowan is confident the existing squad can turn their fortunes around.

‘We always come out the other side’

However, he is hoping some new faces can refresh the squad beyond the winter break next month.

“We have a lot of players missing and hopefully the club will back the manager to get a few boys in as well,” McGowan said.

“Probably a few will go out as well.

“We have to get to the break and we will see what happens.

“We have been here before and been questioned and had bad runs but we always come out the other side and produce.

“I am confident in the boys we have got but the manager will want to add and hopefully the club will back him in that.”

He added: “It is hard. Who would want to be a manager at times like this?

“There is so much other stuff to deal with and also trying to prepare a squad.

“Every day we are coming in to test and who is going to be available and who is not? It is part and parcel of the job.”

‘Heartbreaking’

In the past week, Dundee have fallen to 1-0 defeats to Hibs and Hearts.

The difference at Easter Road was a Paul McMullan own goal, on Saturday a deflected shot hitting the post and falling for Jamie Walker to finish.

McGowan says luck has deserted the Dark Blues right now but he’s adamant that can change.

“You see the goal go in and it is incredible the luck we are getting just now. It deflects off Fonts and rolls along the line,” he said.

“It is heartbreaking if I am being honest, especially for the fight we put in.

“It is tough but it will turn.

“I thought we were the better team in the first half and we were going to win it.

“Sucker punches is what has been happening in the last few games.

“We have been playing well and it has just not been happening. It will turn.

‘Stick together’

“I believe in this group. We have been down so many times and we always seem to find a way of getting through.

“If we keep playing like we did in the first half and the rest of the game then we will be fine. It is just those fine margins.

“We showed that against Hearts because Adam (Legzdins) has not had a save to make.

“That was their first shot, it deflected off Fonts and hit the post. That was all Hearts had.

“It is a sore one but I am proud of the players and the manager has said the same.

“It is all we can ask for is to stick together and get through to the break and hopefully bodies come back in.”