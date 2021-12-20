Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul McGowan urges Dundee chiefs to back boss James McPake in January as he vows Dee fortunes will turn

By George Cran
December 20 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 21 2021, 10.38am
Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan.
Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan has called on club chiefs to back manager James McPake in the January transfer window.

The Dark Blues have struggled for form in the past few weeks, losing their last four matches.

On top of that, their small squad has been stretched to its limits thanks to injuries and suspensions.

Midfield man McGowan is confident the existing squad can turn their fortunes around.

‘We always come out the other side’

However, he is hoping some new faces can refresh the squad beyond the winter break next month.

“We have a lot of players missing and hopefully the club will back the manager to get a few boys in as well,” McGowan said.

McGowan challenges Peter Haring.

“Probably a few will go out as well.

“We have to get to the break and we will see what happens.

“We have been here before and been questioned and had bad runs but we always come out the other side and produce.

“I am confident in the boys we have got but the manager will want to add and hopefully the club will back him in that.”

He added: “It is hard. Who would want to be a manager at times like this?

Dundee manager James McPake and Paul McGowan.

“There is so much other stuff to deal with and also trying to prepare a squad.

“Every day we are coming in to test and who is going to be available and who is not?  It is part and parcel of the job.”

‘Heartbreaking’

In the past week, Dundee have fallen to 1-0 defeats to Hibs and Hearts.

The difference at Easter Road was a Paul McMullan own goal, on Saturday a deflected shot hitting the post and falling for Jamie Walker to finish.

McGowan says luck has deserted the Dark Blues right now but he’s adamant that can change.

“You see the goal go in and it is incredible the luck we are getting just now. It deflects off Fonts and rolls along the line,” he said.

Jamie Walker makes it 1-0.

“It is heartbreaking if I am being honest, especially for the fight we put in.

“It is tough but it will turn.

“I thought we were the better team in the first half and we were going to win it.

“Sucker punches is what has been happening in the last few games.

“We have been playing well and it has just not been happening. It will turn.

‘Stick together’

“I believe in this group. We have been down so many times and we always seem to find a way of getting through.

“If we keep playing like we did in the first half and the rest of the game then we will be fine. It is just those fine margins.

“We showed that against Hearts because Adam (Legzdins) has not had a save to make.

“That was their first shot, it deflected off Fonts and hit the post. That was all Hearts had.

“It is a sore one but I am proud of the players and the manager has said the same.

“It is all we can ask for is to stick together and get through to the break and hopefully bodies come back in.”

 

