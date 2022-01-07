Lee Ashcroft signs new Dundee contract as injured defender is given major boost

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lee Ashcroft has signed a new contract with Dundee.

Ashcroft, 28, has penned a deal that will see him remain at Dens Park until the summer of 2023.

The towering centre-half joined the Dark Blues from Dunfermline in the summer of 2020 and has gone on to make 51 appearances for the club.

As well as cutting a stoic presence at the back, Ashcroft has scored nine goals.

We are delighted to announce that Lee Ashcroft has today signed a contract extension until 2023 #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/YoYwCGOrUW pic.twitter.com/UEArLt9XFK — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 7, 2022

One of those strikes came in the promotion playoff final second leg win over Kilmarnock last May which saw Dundee earn their return to the Premiership.

Ashcroft, who came through the ranks at Killie, has been a regular for the Dee in the top-flight this term, playing 19 times and rippling the net against Motherwell and Celtic.

However, he has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury against Steelmen in November.

The damage required surgery at the start of December, with a 12-week recovery timeframe subsequently laid out.

Dundee are actively seeking to strengthen their defensive options, with former Dundee United and Dunfermline defender Paul Watson currently on trial.