Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Lee Ashcroft signs new Dundee contract as injured defender is given major boost

By Alan Temple
January 7 2022, 3.59pm
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft.
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft.

Lee Ashcroft has signed a new contract with Dundee.

Ashcroft, 28, has penned a deal that will see him remain at Dens Park until the summer of 2023.

The towering centre-half joined the Dark Blues from Dunfermline in the summer of 2020 and has gone on to make 51 appearances for the club.

As well as cutting a stoic presence at the back, Ashcroft has scored nine goals.

One of those strikes came in the promotion playoff final second leg win over Kilmarnock last May which saw Dundee earn their return to the Premiership.

Ashcroft, who came through the ranks at Killie, has been a regular for the Dee in the top-flight this term, playing 19 times and rippling the net against Motherwell and Celtic.

However, he has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury against Steelmen in November.

The damage required surgery at the start of December, with a 12-week recovery timeframe subsequently laid out. 

Dundee are actively seeking to strengthen their defensive options, with former Dundee United and Dunfermline defender Paul Watson currently on trial.

More Covid cases at Dundee as manager James McPake talks Jason Cummings and trialist Paul Watson

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier