Ex-Dundee United men at Dundee: Who have been hits and who missed out as James McPake ponders Paul Watson option

By George Cran
January 9 2022, 12.00pm
Clockwise from top left: Dundee boss James McPake and former Dundee United men Fraser Fyvie, Paul Watson and Sam Stanton.
Dundee have a former Dundee United man in for a trial period as they search for January reinforcements.

That’s been a fairly regular occurrence under manager James McPake, who has made clear that former allegiances don’t have any bearing on his transfer policy.

Paul Watson is the latest in a string of former Tangerines joining the Dark Blues for training, whether permanently or hoping to earn a deal at Dens.

But, in whose footsteps is he following – and have they been hits or misses?

Fraser Fyvie – Miss

The former Dundee United captain was an FA Cup winner with Wigan Athletic in 2013 and also lifted the Scottish Cup with Hibs three years later.

Plenty of talent but injury beset his career and he was released by United after two seasons.

With new manager McPake building almost an entirely new squad following Dundee’s relegation, Fyvie was brought in on trial.

Despite the undoubted ability, injury worries meant no contract was forthcoming and Fyvie eventually joined Cove Rangers after missing out at Dens.

There he won the League Two title and is currently captaining the Aberdeen side at the top of League One.

Osman Sow – Hit

Another former United man with an unwanted injury history, Swedish striker Sow’s Tannadice career ended after he snapped his Achilles tendon.

The Tangerines gave him training facilities to recover after his contract there had ended before McPake invited Sow across the road to have a look at the frontman.

Osman Sow celebrates his goal for Dundee against Dunfermline.

After some time assessing his fitness, a one-year contract was on the table.

It took a few games for the former Crystal Palace man to get up to speed but eventually he played a major part in Dundee’s promotion.

A return of 10 goals in 27 games saw him top the Dens scoring charts, including a purple patch of seven in just three matches, as the Dark Blues headed back to the Premiership.

He left at the end of his short deal and is among the goals again, netting 12 so far this season for Thai second tier side Sukhothai.

Sam Stanton – Miss

Recently signed for Raith Rovers, midfielder Stanton was on the lookout for a club after returning from a short stint in the US.

With Dundee looking to bolster their promotion push, the former Hibs and United man joined the Dark Blues for training.

Former Hibs and Dundee United midfielder Sam Stanton training with Dundee. Pic: David Young

However, not being able to see him in match action saw any deal fall flat.

He has since won the President’s Cup with Dundalk and featured for the Irish side in the Uefa Conference League before arriving in Kirkcaldy.

Paul McMullan – Smash Hit

Danny Mullen and Paul McMullan celebrate against St Johnstone.

He may not have been on trial but McMullan has been one of James McPake’s most successful signings since crossing the road.

Picked up on a pre-contract with first-team opportunities at Tannadice few and far between, McMullan eventually arrived on loan last January.

Since then he’s laid on an incredible 22 goals in 43 appearances, scoring twice himself.

 

