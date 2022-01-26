GEORGE CRAN: Huge, massive, gargantuan – words don’t do the magnitude of St Johnstone v Dundee justice for both clubs AND both managers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GEORGE CRAN: Huge, massive, gargantuan – words don’t do the magnitude of St Johnstone v Dundee justice for both clubs AND both managers

By George Cran
January 26 2022, 8.30am Updated: January 26 2022, 8.52am
Dundee travel to McDiarmid Park this evening.
It is full-on squeaky-bum time for Dundee right now.

Never mind their travails in the transfer market in trying to get new faces in the door, they have an absolutely gargantuan couple of weeks on the pitch to contend with.

It’s difficult to come up with an adjective to describe how vital tonight’s match at
St Johnstone is.

‘Big’, ‘huge’, ‘massive’ don’t seem to do the magnitude of this game justice.

Only something like ‘gargantuan’ or ‘colossal’ will do.

For me, anyway. I’m a newspaper writer, I can’t help myself. . .

Bottom against second-bottom and the threat of being cut adrift for the team on the losing side of the result makes this one a giant of a fixture.

Even a draw would leave both clubs adrift of the rest.

Job security

Dundee boss James McPake and St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson
Dundee boss James McPake and St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson are both under real pressure ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

But it’s also a major, major moment for both managers.

Dundee have lost six league games in a row while Saints have lost their last 10 in all competitions.

Fans of both are unhappy, to say the least.

And at least one set of supporters will be furious come the final whistle.

How much that extends to action from the boardroom of either side remains to be seen.

But it certainly won’t do the job security of either James McPake or Callum Davidson any good to continue those losing runs.

Suffer defeat and any patience left in the majority of fans is likely to disappear.

Cup lift

The Dark Blues, though, did give themselves a lift at the weekend.

Nothing pretty about the win at Dumbarton but it was a victory and a clean sheet and a place in the next round.

Stopping the run of straight defeats was absolutely crucial – just look at St Johnstone after their defeat at Kelty Hearts, it is full-blown crisis there.

Callum Davidson and his St Johnstone players had a long walk out of New Central Park.
Callum Davidson and his St Johnstone players had a long walk out of New Central Park after defeat to Kelty Hearts.

Signing boost

Bringing in Niall McGinn, too, will be a lift to everyone in that squad.

Maybe not for the individual who has to sit on the bench, if he gets a start.

But bringing in a good, experienced player like him is a boost to a squad at a fairly low ebb after a tough run.

I expect McGinn to add a bit of life, a bit of vibrancy and drive to the side that had maybe ebbed away of late.

The arrival of Jay Chapman, too, helps. However, we may have to wait a little to see him in action since he’s not played since November.

Nadir Ciftci

Saints, of course, have added some new boys themselves. One is Nadir Ciftci, a villain to Dark Blues if ever there was one.

Have St Johnstone signed the Dundee United Ciftci or the Celtic one?

He’ll certainly test the Dundee backline in some way. That word was ‘test’ not ‘taste’, by the way, before anyone reading misreads it. . .

St Johnstone striker Nadir Ciftci.
St Johnstone striker Nadir Ciftci.

Adding to that intrigue is that Ciftci was very close to joining Dundee in the summer, only for manager McPake to axe the deal in favour of signing Cillian Sheridan.

Dees may scoff at that but it’s true.

Keeping Ciftci quiet will be key but more important to me is Dundee pressurise Saints.

Get Paul McMullan going and test that backline.

St Johnstone are fragile and the fans are on the brink – Dundee need to use that to their advantage in this biggest of big games.

