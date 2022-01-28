Dundee exit SFA Youth Cup following Hearts defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s under-18s exited the SFA Youth Cup following a 2-0 defeat against Hearts on Friday afternoon.

The Dark Blues, who defeated rivals Dundee United in the previous round, succumbed to goals either side of the interval at Station Park.

Mackenzie Kirk opened the scoring five minutes before the break, with the son of ex-Dunfermline Athletic hero Andy proving to be a chip off the old block.

SFA Youth Cup quarter final against Hearts at Station Park is underway #thedee pic.twitter.com/4msWfNiMpg — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 28, 2022

Scott Robertson’s charges were unable to restore parity despite their best efforts in the second period.

And the Jambos — bossed by former Scotland and Rangers forward Steven Naismith — doubled their advantage through Mackenzie Ross in the dying embers.

Dundee also defeated Queen’s Park during their run to the last eight.