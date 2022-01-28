Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee exit SFA Youth Cup following Hearts defeat

By Alan Temple
January 28 2022, 4.43pm
Dundee's bid for the trophy ended on Friday
Dundee's bid for the trophy ended on Friday

Dundee’s under-18s exited the SFA Youth Cup following a 2-0 defeat against Hearts on Friday afternoon.

The Dark Blues, who defeated rivals Dundee United in the previous round, succumbed to goals either side of the interval at Station Park.

Mackenzie Kirk opened the scoring five minutes before the break, with the son of ex-Dunfermline Athletic hero Andy proving to be a chip off the old block.

Scott Robertson’s charges were unable to restore parity despite their best efforts in the second period.

And the Jambos — bossed by former Scotland and Rangers forward Steven Naismith — doubled their advantage through Mackenzie Ross in the dying embers.

Dundee also defeated Queen’s Park during their run to the last eight.

Zak Rudden: Dundee and Partick ‘a bit apart’ in transfer fee says Jags boss Ian McCall

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier