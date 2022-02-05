Dundee team news: Almost a clean bill of health for crucial Ross County clash while there’s positive news on Lee Ashcroft recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee team news: Almost a clean bill of health for crucial Ross County clash while there’s positive news on Lee Ashcroft recovery

By George Cran
February 5 2022, 9.00am
Dundee's Paul McGowan and Lee Ashcroft.
Dundee's Paul McGowan and Lee Ashcroft.

Dundee head into today’s crucial encounter with Ross County with almost a clean bill of health.

Having lost twice already to Malky Mackay’s side, the Dark Blues are determined to cut the gap to the Staggies.

The Highland side have a five-point lead on their hosts today, though they have played a game more.

And Dens gaffer James McPake is pleased to have plenty of options to choose from this afternoon.

Dundee lost out in the last meeting with Ross County.

Experienced midfielder Paul McGowan missed Tuesday’s derby with a back problem.

That, though, isn’t expected to keep him out for this weekend’s match.

Jordan Marshall, too, is homing in on a return to the matchday squad after his hamstring injury at Livingston.

He narrowly missed out on the squad to face Dundee United in midweek.

Jordan Marshall pulls up early on at Livingston.

Jordan McGhee had been missing with a thigh complaint but he came through his second-half sub appearance on Tuesday unscathed.

Certainly missing will be long-term absentees Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles).

Lee Ashcroft

Dundee’s Lee Ashcroft.

There was good news on Ashcroft’s recovery this week, however, as he returned to light training at the tail end of the week.

The initial prognosis after his surgery expected the central defender to be out until March.

His recovery, though, is continuing apace and the Dark Blues hope to welcome him back to first-team action sooner rather than later.

The club are still awaiting FIFA clearance for the loan transfer of Zeno Ibsen Rossi from Bournemouth.

 

