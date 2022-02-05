Dundee team news: Almost a clean bill of health for crucial Ross County clash while there’s positive news on Lee Ashcroft recovery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee head into today’s crucial encounter with Ross County with almost a clean bill of health.

Having lost twice already to Malky Mackay’s side, the Dark Blues are determined to cut the gap to the Staggies.

The Highland side have a five-point lead on their hosts today, though they have played a game more.

And Dens gaffer James McPake is pleased to have plenty of options to choose from this afternoon.

Experienced midfielder Paul McGowan missed Tuesday’s derby with a back problem.

That, though, isn’t expected to keep him out for this weekend’s match.

Jordan Marshall, too, is homing in on a return to the matchday squad after his hamstring injury at Livingston.

He narrowly missed out on the squad to face Dundee United in midweek.

Jordan McGhee had been missing with a thigh complaint but he came through his second-half sub appearance on Tuesday unscathed.

Certainly missing will be long-term absentees Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles).

Lee Ashcroft

There was good news on Ashcroft’s recovery this week, however, as he returned to light training at the tail end of the week.

The initial prognosis after his surgery expected the central defender to be out until March.

His recovery, though, is continuing apace and the Dark Blues hope to welcome him back to first-team action sooner rather than later.

The club are still awaiting FIFA clearance for the loan transfer of Zeno Ibsen Rossi from Bournemouth.