Dundee boss James McPake on Ryan Sweeney’s John Terry impression and getting the ‘fear of conceding’ back into his side ahead of Ross County reunion

Dundee should need no further reminder of the importance of keeping things tight in defence than looking back at Ross County’s last trip to Dens Park.

In October, the Staggies arrived at the home of Dundee rock bottom of the Premiership without a victory.

But they shocked the nation with a 5-0 trouncing of the Dark Blues on their own patch and have since gone on to overtake Saturday’s opponents.

Dens boss James McPake is obviously looking for a very different result from his side this weekend.

But he’s been happy with the work put into improving his backline since the turn of the year, earning clean sheets in their last three games.

“We have to work on it all the time,” McPake said.

“Games like the Livingston game and the one against Ross County give you a reminder but you shouldn’t need that reminder.

“It happens and you move on.

“But if the players work as hard as they did on Tuesday (against Dundee United) and the desire and the drive is that hard, keep getting into the areas we are getting into, then we will get it right at the top end of the pitch.

“The important thing over the winter break, no doubt, was to stop conceding so many chances.

“As a unit we are a lot stronger in that department but we need to continue that.

“Not conceding goals is paramount to any successful team. Now we have to get it right at the top end of the pitch.

“We’ve set the bar now, that’s the standard and the players have to go out again on Saturday.

“It’s not a derby this week with the build-up but it’s just as big a game and a massive three points at stake.”

Ryan Sweeney or John Terry?

Epitomising the defend at all costs attitude McPake wants to see from his team was central defender Ryan Sweeney during the 0-0 draw with United on Tuesday.

With the clash heading for a goal-less draw, Tangerines striker Nicky Clark had the chance to grab the points.

But he was undone by an unorthodox bit of defending from centre-back Sweeney as the former Stoke defender effectively tackled the frontman with his head.

“It was unbelievable. Great defending. As much as people put it down to a bad miss from Nicky Clark I don’t think you can underestimate how brave Ryan Sweeney is,” McPake added.

“People say defenders should do that but until you are in that position…

“Everyone remembers the John Terry one and Ryan’s one was just like that.

“He knows he’s going to take a real sore one. He did enough to put Nicky off and I think if he’s not there it’s a goal.

“The big man is as brave as I’ve seen. He was excellent on Tuesday alongside Liam.”

McPake added: “That fear of conceding goals has been missing. That was there on Tuesday, it was there against St Johnstone.

“You need that fear.

“Paul McMullan runs 50 yards to make a slide tackle. Again that’s the fear of conceding goals.

“We’ve got that back because it was missing for a wee while.

“You need that every week, the horrible feeling of letting in a goal and having that in you.

“You then need to be brave and play.”

Dundee may still have another defensive addition to make despite the transfer window shutting on Monday as they await FIFA’s decision on whether Zeno Ibsen Rossi’s loan from Bournemouth can go through.