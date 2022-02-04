Dundee boss James McPake on Ryan Sweeney’s John Terry impression and getting the ‘fear of conceding’ back into his side ahead of Ross County reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake on Ryan Sweeney’s John Terry impression and getting the ‘fear of conceding’ back into his side ahead of Ross County reunion

By George Cran
February 4 2022, 8.00am
From left: Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney, former Chelsea defender John Terry and Dens boss James McPake.
From left: Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney, former Chelsea defender John Terry and Dens boss James McPake.

Dundee should need no further reminder of the importance of keeping things tight in defence than looking back at Ross County’s last trip to Dens Park.

In October, the Staggies arrived at the home of Dundee rock bottom of the Premiership without a victory.

But they shocked the nation with a 5-0 trouncing of the Dark Blues on their own patch and have since gone on to overtake Saturday’s opponents.

Dens boss James McPake is obviously looking for a very different result from his side this weekend.

Lee Ashcroft, Jordan McGhee and Charlie Adam during the 5-0 defeat to Ross County.

But he’s been happy with the work put into improving his backline since the turn of the year, earning clean sheets in their last three games.

“We have to work on it all the time,” McPake said.

“Games like the Livingston game and the one against Ross County give you a reminder but you shouldn’t need that reminder.

“It happens and you move on.

“But if the players work as hard as they did on Tuesday (against Dundee United) and the desire and the drive is that hard, keep getting into the areas we are getting into, then we will get it right at the top end of the pitch.

Dundee Utd’s Dylan Levitt has a shot under pressure from Charlie Adam during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Dundee United the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, on February 01, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

“The important thing over the winter break, no doubt, was to stop conceding so many chances.

“As a unit we are a lot stronger in that department but we need to continue that.

“Not conceding goals is paramount to any successful team. Now we have to get it right at the top end of the pitch.

“We’ve set the bar now, that’s the standard and the players have to go out again on Saturday.

“It’s not a derby this week with the build-up but it’s just as big a game and a massive three points at stake.”

Ryan Sweeney or John Terry?

Epitomising the defend at all costs attitude McPake wants to see from his team was central defender Ryan Sweeney during the 0-0 draw with United on Tuesday.

With the clash heading for a goal-less draw, Tangerines striker Nicky Clark had the chance to grab the points.

But he was undone by an unorthodox bit of defending from centre-back Sweeney as the former Stoke defender effectively tackled the frontman with his head.

England’s John Terry dives to block the shot by Slovenia’s Zlatko Dedic in the 2010 World Cup.

“It was unbelievable. Great defending. As much as people put it down to a bad miss from Nicky Clark I don’t think you can underestimate how brave Ryan Sweeney is,” McPake added.

“People say defenders should do that but until you are in that position…

“Everyone remembers the John Terry one and Ryan’s one was just like that.

“He knows he’s going to take a real sore one. He did enough to put Nicky off and I think if he’s not there it’s a goal.

“The big man is as brave as I’ve seen. He was excellent on Tuesday alongside Liam.”

Ryan Sweeney (left) puts his head in where it hurts as Dundee United’ Nicky Clark (No 10) goes for goal.

McPake added: “That fear of conceding goals has been missing. That was there on Tuesday, it was there against St Johnstone.

“You need that fear.

“Paul McMullan runs 50 yards to make a slide tackle. Again that’s the fear of conceding goals.

“We’ve got that back because it was missing for a wee while.

“You need that every week, the horrible feeling of letting in a goal and having that in you.

“You then need to be brave and play.”

Dundee may still have another defensive addition to make despite the transfer window shutting on Monday as they await FIFA’s decision on whether Zeno Ibsen Rossi’s loan from Bournemouth can go through.

