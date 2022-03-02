Dundee 0-0 Hibs: Dark Blues improved but can’t find a way past 10-man Hibees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee 0-0 Hibs: Dark Blues improved but can’t find a way past 10-man Hibees

By George Cran
March 2 2022, 9.37pm Updated: March 2 2022, 9.39pm
Cammy Kerr (L) attempts to block Josh Doig's cross (r).
A much-improved Dundee were frustrated to be denied three points at home to 10-man Hibs.

After a weekend humiliation at home to Livingston, the fight and determination had returned to the Dark Blues.

However, despite that they were unable to find a way through a visiting side that played the final half-hour with 10 men after Rocky Bushiri’s red card.

Call for experience

Mark McGhee made five changes to the team that lost so disappointingly to Livingston, opting for experience as Charlie Adam, Paul McGowan and Niall McGinn came into the side.

Jordan Marshall was back at left-back while Paul McMullan regained his starting spot.

Goalkeeper Harry Sharp shrugged off a bug to take a place on the bench alongside the welcome return of Lee Ashcroft to the matchday squad.

The visitors, meanwhile, were without 10 players themselves including Scotland international Kevin Nisbet, who was ruled out for the season.

Dundee striker Danny Mullen (L) is penalised for a high boot on Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes.

Rain was pouring down and the Dens Park pitch had seen better days, looking threadbare in the boxes.

That didn’t affect the players too much, however, as they barely troubled the goalkeepers in a dull opening half.

The hardy souls in the crowd braving the cold arrived braced for another horror show but there was much more steel about this Dundee side.

They threatened early on with a Jordan McGhee effort from a Niall McGinn corner and finished the half strongly.

Hibs were dominating possession but not threatening too much until Ryan Porteous and Drey Wright tested Ian Lawlor late on in the half.

Rocky sees red

On 53 minutes, skipper Adam thought he’d broken the deadlock as he engineered himself space on the edge of the area only to see his effort fly just wide of the far post.

Shortly afterwards Chris Cadden went close at the other end before Hibs were reduced to 10 men.

An altercation between Rocky Bushiri and Paul McGowan off the ball saw the big defender catch the Dundee man in the face and off he went.

Paul McGowan down after being struck in the face by Rocky Bushiri.

They weren’t able to find much joy against a Hibs defence now camped in, however.

And it was the visitors who had the next effort of note, Josh Doig finding space in the area and firing goalwards but only finding the gloves of Lawlor.

Defender Lee Ashcroft made his long-awaited return after three months out for the final 10 minutes.

However, there was to be no fairytale return for the defender as Dundee had to settle for just the one point.

 

Teams:

Dundee: Lawlor, Kerr, Sweeney, McGhee, Marshall (Daley-Campbell 81), Adam (Byrne 65), McGowan, Anderson, McGinn (Ashcroft 80), McMullan, Mullen.

Subs not used: Sharp, Fontaine, McDaid, Chapman, Chapman, Mulligan, Ibsen Rossi.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Doig, Porteous, Wright (Hauge 77), Doidge (Melkersen 77), Stevenson, Doyle-Hayes, Cadden, Campbell, Bushiri, Henderson (Jasper 61).

Subs not used: Mitchell, Allan, McGregor, Delferriere, MacIntyre, Blaney.

Referee: David Munro

Attendance: 5,237 (923 away)

