Dundee 0-0 Hibs: Dark Blues improved but can’t find a way past 10-man Hibees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A much-improved Dundee were frustrated to be denied three points at home to 10-man Hibs.

After a weekend humiliation at home to Livingston, the fight and determination had returned to the Dark Blues.

However, despite that they were unable to find a way through a visiting side that played the final half-hour with 10 men after Rocky Bushiri’s red card.

Call for experience

Mark McGhee made five changes to the team that lost so disappointingly to Livingston, opting for experience as Charlie Adam, Paul McGowan and Niall McGinn came into the side.

Jordan Marshall was back at left-back while Paul McMullan regained his starting spot.

Goalkeeper Harry Sharp shrugged off a bug to take a place on the bench alongside the welcome return of Lee Ashcroft to the matchday squad.

The visitors, meanwhile, were without 10 players themselves including Scotland international Kevin Nisbet, who was ruled out for the season.

Rain was pouring down and the Dens Park pitch had seen better days, looking threadbare in the boxes.

That didn’t affect the players too much, however, as they barely troubled the goalkeepers in a dull opening half.

The hardy souls in the crowd braving the cold arrived braced for another horror show but there was much more steel about this Dundee side.

They threatened early on with a Jordan McGhee effort from a Niall McGinn corner and finished the half strongly.

Hibs were dominating possession but not threatening too much until Ryan Porteous and Drey Wright tested Ian Lawlor late on in the half.

Rocky sees red

On 53 minutes, skipper Adam thought he’d broken the deadlock as he engineered himself space on the edge of the area only to see his effort fly just wide of the far post.

Shortly afterwards Chris Cadden went close at the other end before Hibs were reduced to 10 men.

An altercation between Rocky Bushiri and Paul McGowan off the ball saw the big defender catch the Dundee man in the face and off he went.

They weren’t able to find much joy against a Hibs defence now camped in, however.

And it was the visitors who had the next effort of note, Josh Doig finding space in the area and firing goalwards but only finding the gloves of Lawlor.

Defender Lee Ashcroft made his long-awaited return after three months out for the final 10 minutes.

However, there was to be no fairytale return for the defender as Dundee had to settle for just the one point.

Teams:

Dundee: Lawlor, Kerr, Sweeney, McGhee, Marshall (Daley-Campbell 81), Adam (Byrne 65), McGowan, Anderson, McGinn (Ashcroft 80), McMullan, Mullen.

Subs not used: Sharp, Fontaine, McDaid, Chapman, Chapman, Mulligan, Ibsen Rossi.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Doig, Porteous, Wright (Hauge 77), Doidge (Melkersen 77), Stevenson, Doyle-Hayes, Cadden, Campbell, Bushiri, Henderson (Jasper 61).

Subs not used: Mitchell, Allan, McGregor, Delferriere, MacIntyre, Blaney.

Referee: David Munro

Attendance: 5,237 (923 away)