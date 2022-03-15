Will Mark McGhee dugout debut spark Dundee recovery?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk believes the touchline return of boss Mark McGhee will be a boost to the club’s survival hopes.

McGhee is yet to take his place in the Dee dugout due to an outstanding Scottish FA suspension.

Having tested positive for Covid, McGhee served the final match of that six-game ban from home as the Dark Blues slipped to a 3-0 defeat against Rangers on Sunday.

Courier Sport understands the veteran coach could return to training on Wednesday — at the very earliest — depending on the results of subsequent tests and his own health.

Should he be fit to do so, the former Scotland No.2 will take his place on the touchline for this weekend’s visit of the Gers.

“His presence will be welcomed back from the players in the group,” said Rusk.

“It hasn’t been an issue in terms of how we work. We’ve had good lines of communication; it’s not been too much of a blocker — apart from the fact he is not visible.

“The transfer of information has been fairly usual stuff but, for him, with the Covid situation and not being well, that has exacerbated things.

“It’ll be great for Mark that, firstly, he gets better, and then back [on the touchline].”

‘Bad luck’

McGhee remains in search of his first victory since succeeding James McPake as Dundee gaffer, having overseen two draws and four defeats from his six matches in charge.

The Dee, one point behind St Johnstone at the foot of the Premiership, have rippled the net just once in their last five outings.

However, Rusk is hopeful that a clear week on the training pitch could prove formative.

“We’ve got to make sure we are doing the right things at the right times,” continued the former Stockport Country boss. “Sometimes that can only come from [work on] the grass, whereas we’ve come to the club during a cluster of games.

“We’ve had a bit of bad luck.

“Covid; losing one of our most important centre-halves [Lee Ashcroft]; a 20-year-old in goals for the last three games [Harry Sharp]; we went into the game at Motherwell with no recognised centre-forward — it’s easy to overlook those things.

“Hopefully, we can come through the adversity and move forward with positivity.”

Sharp saves

Rusk, meanwhile, praised the performances of rookie goalkeeper Harry Sharp.

The 20-year-old has been called into action for the Dee’s last three matches and, but for a string of fine saves, Rangers could have run out more comprehensive victors on Sunday.

He added: “It’s great that we have a young boy who has come in and been put under pressure — and fair play to him for standing up to that.

“It’d be great to get some experience back in that area of the pitch but that’s not taking anything away from Harry, who has given a great account of himself.”