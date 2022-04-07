RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee must take the handbrake off in the derby and there is no like-for-like Kieran Tierney replacement for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee must take the handbrake off in the derby and there is no like-for-like Kieran Tierney replacement for Scotland

By Rab Douglas
April 7 2022, 8.00am
Charlie Adam needs to be part of a Dundee team that plays with the handbrake off.
Dundee have felt like a team playing with the handbrake on under Mark McGhee.

It’s an approach has made them competitive in most of their league games since he took over.

But that handbrake needs to come off at Tannadice in Saturday’s derby.

I’m obviously Dundee through and through when it comes to this fixture but you have to make United strong favourites.

And the very least the supporters in the away end deserve to see is their team having a real go.

They need to turn it into one of those unpredictable derbies which takes on a life of its own.

I don’t agree that Charlie Adam’s set-pieces are their only chance but I do agree that he’s the man they need to get on the ball.

He doesn’t need a free-kick to open up defences or to score.

He can do that with a quick one-two, a perfectly weighted through-ball or a long-range shot into the top corner.

This is win or bust for Dundee and the tactics have to reflect that.

The SPFL and Sky Sports need to share the blame for the game not being on the TV.

It’s a disgrace that the league scheduled it on the same day as the Edinburgh derby and it’s a disgrace that Sky haven’t chosen to broadcast it.

Again.

It’s one of the great Scottish fixtures on the calendar and should be showcased to a wider audience.

You very rarely get a dull one.

It’s been a grim few days for Steve Clarke on the injury front.

There’s no sugar-coating it – if Kieran Tierney and Nathan Patterson are both missing for the June internationals, it’s a huge blow to our chances of getting to the World Cup.

Tierney has been one of Scotland’s best players for a while now, if not the best.

The problem of accommodating him and Andy Robertson was a constant talking point until Clarke found a way of getting them both into his team in a back-three with wing-backs.

We’re well covered for traditional left-sided centre-backs – Scott McKenna and Liam Cooper are obvious contenders.

But neither of them – or anybody else for that matter – has the ability of Tierney to step into midfield and even further forward and become such an attacking threat.

Patterson is a more recent addition to Clarke’s side, and hasn’t been getting game-time with Everton.

However, he’s already a very important part of the Scotland team as well.

This formation suits him down to the ground and, like Tierney, he’s a crucial weapon going forward.

The only good news for Clarke is that he’s got plenty of time to work on a plan to replace these two players if they are ruled out.

And let’s just hope this is the end of the bad injury news.

