RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee must take the handbrake off in the derby and there is no like-for-like Kieran Tierney replacement for Scotland

Dundee have felt like a team playing with the handbrake on under Mark McGhee.

It’s an approach has made them competitive in most of their league games since he took over.

But that handbrake needs to come off at Tannadice in Saturday’s derby.

I’m obviously Dundee through and through when it comes to this fixture but you have to make United strong favourites.

And the very least the supporters in the away end deserve to see is their team having a real go.

They need to turn it into one of those unpredictable derbies which takes on a life of its own.

I don’t agree that Charlie Adam’s set-pieces are their only chance but I do agree that he’s the man they need to get on the ball.

He doesn’t need a free-kick to open up defences or to score.

He can do that with a quick one-two, a perfectly weighted through-ball or a long-range shot into the top corner.

This is win or bust for Dundee and the tactics have to reflect that.

The SPFL and Sky Sports need to share the blame for the game not being on the TV.

It’s a disgrace that the league scheduled it on the same day as the Edinburgh derby and it’s a disgrace that Sky haven’t chosen to broadcast it.

Again.

It’s one of the great Scottish fixtures on the calendar and should be showcased to a wider audience.

You very rarely get a dull one.

It’s been a grim few days for Steve Clarke on the injury front.

There’s no sugar-coating it – if Kieran Tierney and Nathan Patterson are both missing for the June internationals, it’s a huge blow to our chances of getting to the World Cup.

Wishing you all the best in your recovery, KT We'll be with you every step of the way and we know you'll be back stronger 💪 ❤️ @KieranTierney1 pic.twitter.com/n7ezLdfo2j — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 5, 2022

Tierney has been one of Scotland’s best players for a while now, if not the best.

The problem of accommodating him and Andy Robertson was a constant talking point until Clarke found a way of getting them both into his team in a back-three with wing-backs.

We’re well covered for traditional left-sided centre-backs – Scott McKenna and Liam Cooper are obvious contenders.

But neither of them – or anybody else for that matter – has the ability of Tierney to step into midfield and even further forward and become such an attacking threat.

Patterson is a more recent addition to Clarke’s side, and hasn’t been getting game-time with Everton.

BOOM 💥 Nathan Patterson puts Scotland in front against Moldova! Moldova 0-1 Scotland 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/1UZ2OQTinY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 12, 2021

However, he’s already a very important part of the Scotland team as well.

This formation suits him down to the ground and, like Tierney, he’s a crucial weapon going forward.

The only good news for Clarke is that he’s got plenty of time to work on a plan to replace these two players if they are ruled out.

And let’s just hope this is the end of the bad injury news.