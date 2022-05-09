Dundee boss Mark McGhee admits his side ‘look doomed’ in relegation fight as he reveals illness fears in squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Mark McGhee admits his side “look doomed” in their plight to avoid relegation from the Premiership.

The Dark Blues need perfection from their final two league matches, two wins over Hibs and Livingston and St Johnstone to lose to Aberdeen and Hibs.

That’s after a lacklustre display in Paisley on Saturday saw them fall limply to a poor 2-0 defeat to St Mirren.

McGhee says his team have to ignore their league position and go for it on Tuesday night against Hibs.

“I would rather go down by a one goal than nine points difference, so if it’s going to happen we have to make sure it’s by the skin of our teeth,” the experienced boss said.

“That’s the least we owe the supporters and until last weekend I was convinced that’s what we were doing.

“Last weekend was a setback because it didn’t look like turning into anything other than it ended up being.

Doomed

“We look doomed now because I can’t see St Johnstone losing both games and, looking at Saturday, you can’t imagine we’re going to win both games.

“It’s looking a bit hopeless, but we have to convince ourselves that’s not the case.

“We have to look short-term and just focus on this game and trying to win it.

“We have to make sure we turn up and the supporters who are at the game see a team who are trying.”

Mullen doubt

The Dark Blues may have Ian Lawlor available once more after he missed the last two fixtures with illness.

He missed out on a place on the bench as Harry Sharp kept goal with Thomas Welsh backup.

And McGhee revealed there’s been more than just his goalkeeper affected.

“There has been a bit of illness around. Obviously Ian Lawlor had it, then Simon Rusk was in his bed for three days last week too.

“Danny Mullen has got a wee bit of it this morning but nothing too bad.

“He will miss training but we hope he will be fine for the game.”