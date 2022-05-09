Dundee boss Mark McGhee admits his side ‘look doomed’ in relegation fight as he reveals illness fears in squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee admits his side ‘look doomed’ in relegation fight as he reveals illness fears in squad

By George Cran
May 9 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee boss Mark McGhee.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee admits his side “look doomed” in their plight to avoid relegation from the Premiership.

The Dark Blues need perfection from their final two league matches, two wins over Hibs and Livingston and St Johnstone to lose to Aberdeen and Hibs.

That’s after a lacklustre display in Paisley on Saturday saw them fall limply to a poor 2-0 defeat to St Mirren.

McGhee says his team have to ignore their league position and go for it on Tuesday night against Hibs.

“I would rather go down by a one goal than nine points difference, so if it’s going to happen we have to make sure it’s by the skin of our teeth,” the experienced boss said.

Dundee players dejected at full-time.
Dundee players dejected at full-time at St Mirren.

“That’s the least we owe the supporters and until last weekend I was convinced that’s what we were doing.

“Last weekend was a setback because it didn’t look like turning into anything other than it ended up being.

Doomed

“We look doomed now because I can’t see St Johnstone losing both games and, looking at Saturday, you can’t imagine we’re going to win both games.

“It’s looking a bit hopeless, but we have to convince ourselves that’s not the case.

“We have to look short-term and just focus on this game and trying to win it.

“We have to make sure we turn up and the supporters who are at the game see a team who are trying.”

Mullen doubt

Dundee striker Danny Mullen.

The Dark Blues may have Ian Lawlor available once more after he missed the last two fixtures with illness.

He missed out on a place on the bench as Harry Sharp kept goal with Thomas Welsh backup.

And McGhee revealed there’s been more than just his goalkeeper affected.

“There has been a bit of illness around. Obviously Ian Lawlor had it, then Simon Rusk was in his bed for three days last week too.

“Danny Mullen has got a wee bit of it this morning but nothing too bad.

“He will miss training but we hope he will be fine for the game.”

