GEORGE CRAN: Dundee’s uncanny knack of alienating their own supporters goes on with drawn-out manager search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Dundee’s uncanny knack of alienating their own supporters goes on with drawn-out manager search

By George Cran
June 1 2022, 8.30am
Dundee fans pictured leaving early against Livingston.
Dundee fans pictured leaving early against Livingston.

If Dundee had a match this weekend, I dread to think what the attendance at Dens Park might be.

The club has developed an uncanny knack of alienating its own supporters.

From unpopular and unsuccessful manager picks to a lack of meaningful communication from the top, there’s been a noticeable trend over 2022 of fans moving through the stages of grudging acceptance, apathy, anger to outright fury.

Supporters are clearly irate with what’s going on at Dens Park.

That’s not purely down to relegation, because plenty saw that coming long before it did.

Season tickets

But stories about the way things are run off the pitch, an aloof and unreachable managing director combined with a poor product on display have led to regular season ticket holders keeping their cash in their pockets for the season ahead.

Dundee fans stayed away from the cup defeat to Rangers.

Prices for season books have been frozen, while the £1 for U/12s is truly excellent. But while prices may be frozen, there are less games in the Championship so it ends up costing more per match.

Wee things like that just eat away at people’s happiness, little by little.

The loyalty period being extended suggests season ticket sales are not exactly booming while anecdotal evidence of fans not buying increases.

Then a day later, rivals Dundee United announce they’ve already sold 5,000
season tickets for next year.

Arabs are happy with where their club is at and are willing to fork out cash to watch
them.

Dundee fans are at the opposite end of that spectrum.

Manager search

And the whole mood around the club is not helped by the manager’s office being vacant.

Get an exciting prospect in and those on the fence may just decide to get the wallet out for another year.

Shaun Maloney is the front-runner for the Dundee hotseat.

I’m not convinced, though, that Shaun Maloney will do that, if he is to take over.

Evidently he is a very talented coach but his short time at Hibs raises big question marks over how good he is as a manager.

And the longer things go without the deal being done, the more disillusioned Dundee fans will be over the prospect of Maloney taking the reins.

Patience

It’s now been a week since Jack Ross pulled out of the running. That’s a long time for the two parties to size each other up.

If Dundee have reservations over Maloney and Maloney has reservations over Dundee, it’s not a great place to start from.

A reluctant manager is certainly not what Dundee need as they head back into the Championship.

But there are two sides to every story, usually the truth comes somewhere in the middle.

Patience to get the right man in the door is the correct way for a club to go about things – but only if you actually get the right man in.

If Maloney does become the 34th manager of Dundee Football Club then maybe the fact he takes time to make big decisions, seeks whatever assurances he needed rather than blindly grabbing the job bodes well.

But the whole situation and length of time it is taking is only doing one thing –
alienating frustrated fans even further.

Dundee manager search: Shaun Maloney still in the frame but Dark Blues consider other options – Kevin Thomson NOT one of them despite Kelty Hearts ‘exit’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]