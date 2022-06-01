GEORGE CRAN: Dundee’s uncanny knack of alienating their own supporters goes on with drawn-out manager search

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If Dundee had a match this weekend, I dread to think what the attendance at Dens Park might be.

The club has developed an uncanny knack of alienating its own supporters.

From unpopular and unsuccessful manager picks to a lack of meaningful communication from the top, there’s been a noticeable trend over 2022 of fans moving through the stages of grudging acceptance, apathy, anger to outright fury.

Supporters are clearly irate with what’s going on at Dens Park.

That’s not purely down to relegation, because plenty saw that coming long before it did.

Season tickets

But stories about the way things are run off the pitch, an aloof and unreachable managing director combined with a poor product on display have led to regular season ticket holders keeping their cash in their pockets for the season ahead.

Prices for season books have been frozen, while the £1 for U/12s is truly excellent. But while prices may be frozen, there are less games in the Championship so it ends up costing more per match.

Wee things like that just eat away at people’s happiness, little by little.

The loyalty period being extended suggests season ticket sales are not exactly booming while anecdotal evidence of fans not buying increases.

Then a day later, rivals Dundee United announce they’ve already sold 5,000

season tickets for next year.

Arabs are happy with where their club is at and are willing to fork out cash to watch

them.

Dundee fans are at the opposite end of that spectrum.

Manager search

And the whole mood around the club is not helped by the manager’s office being vacant.

Get an exciting prospect in and those on the fence may just decide to get the wallet out for another year.

I’m not convinced, though, that Shaun Maloney will do that, if he is to take over.

Evidently he is a very talented coach but his short time at Hibs raises big question marks over how good he is as a manager.

And the longer things go without the deal being done, the more disillusioned Dundee fans will be over the prospect of Maloney taking the reins.

Patience

It’s now been a week since Jack Ross pulled out of the running. That’s a long time for the two parties to size each other up.

If Dundee have reservations over Maloney and Maloney has reservations over Dundee, it’s not a great place to start from.

A reluctant manager is certainly not what Dundee need as they head back into the Championship.

But there are two sides to every story, usually the truth comes somewhere in the middle.

Patience to get the right man in the door is the correct way for a club to go about things – but only if you actually get the right man in.

If Maloney does become the 34th manager of Dundee Football Club then maybe the fact he takes time to make big decisions, seeks whatever assurances he needed rather than blindly grabbing the job bodes well.

But the whole situation and length of time it is taking is only doing one thing –

alienating frustrated fans even further.