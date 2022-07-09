Leigh Griffiths spotted at Dundee game with Dee-fiant teammates as former Celtic continues new club search

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Celtic and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths was spotted at Dens Park with two former Dundee teammates as he looks to make his next move in football.

The 31-year-old is searching for a new club after leaving Falkirk at the end of last season.

Griffiths was pictured taking in Dundee’s 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Hamilton Accies alongside Forfar management team Gary Irvine and Gary Harkins.

All three were teammates at the Dens Park side during the famous Dee-fiant season.

Dundee shared an image of the trio with the caption: “Three Dee-fiant heroes take in today’s match.”

Three Dee-Fiant heroes take in today’s match #thedee pic.twitter.com/2pVqjsoGjn — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 9, 2022

Prior to joining the Bairns, he rejoined the Dark Blues on loan from the Hoops last summer.

However, he struggled to regain the form from the early stages of his career.

Looking to re-ignite career

Speaking to BBC Scotland last week, he said he was desperate to prove he still had a career in the game.

He said: “There’ll be split opinions on whether my career is finished,” Griffiths told BBC Radio Scotland.

“I need to try and prove myself to people who keep doubting me and it seems nowadays that there’s more and more.

“A lot of things have happened over the past couple of years and clubs might not want to be associated with me, but I’m just working as tirelessly as I can to get myself in the best shape.”