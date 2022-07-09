Leigh Griffiths spotted at Dundee game with Dee-fiant teammates as former Celtic continues new club search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leigh Griffiths spotted at Dundee game with Dee-fiant teammates as former Celtic continues new club search

By Sean Hamilton
July 9 2022, 8.20pm
Former Dundee man Leigh Griffiths was in the stands to watch his old team.
Former Celtic and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths was spotted at Dens Park with two former Dundee teammates as he looks to make his next move in football.

The 31-year-old is searching for a new club after leaving Falkirk at the end of last season.

Griffiths was pictured taking in Dundee’s 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Hamilton Accies alongside Forfar management team Gary Irvine and Gary Harkins.

All three were teammates at the Dens Park side during the famous Dee-fiant season.

Dundee shared an image of the trio with the caption: “Three Dee-fiant heroes take in today’s match.”

Prior to joining the Bairns, he rejoined the Dark Blues on loan from the Hoops last summer.

However, he struggled to regain the form from the early stages of his career.

Looking to re-ignite career

Speaking to BBC Scotland last week, he said he was desperate to prove he still had a career in the game.

He said: “There’ll be split opinions on whether my career is finished,” Griffiths told BBC Radio Scotland.

“I need to try and prove myself to people who keep doubting me and it seems nowadays that there’s more and more.

“A lot of things have happened over the past couple of years and clubs might not want to be associated with me, but I’m just working as tirelessly as I can to get myself in the best shape.”

3 talking points as Dundee get Gary Bowyer era off to a winning start

