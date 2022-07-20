Dundee’s Cammy Kerr among the goals – what has changed for the full-back this season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s Cammy Kerr among the goals – what has changed for the full-back this season?

By George Cran
July 20 2022, 5.00pm
Cammy Kerr celebrates making it 2-0 to Dundee against Queen's Park.
Cammy Kerr celebrates making it 2-0 to Dundee against Queen's Park.

Before the start of this season, Dundee fans would have got long odds on naming their early season pace-setters in the goalscoring charts.

So far, in their opening three matches of the 2022/23 season, there have been six different scorers for the Dark Blues.

There are two men on two heading into the final group game of the Premier Sports Cup.

Neither have been prolific scorers in the past for the club.

Striker Alex Jakubiak had only one Dundee goal to his name prior to this season, mainly due to dreadful luck with injuries in his two years at Dens Park.

The other man sharing the early-season top goalscorer mantle is right-back Cammy Kerr.

In his 10th year at the club, boyhood Dee Kerr had never managed more than one goal in a season for the Dark Blues.

In fact, before Saturday’s header at Stranraer the defender had only four goals to his name in total.

So far this season, Kerr is dispelling some myths about his attacking talents after powering home the opener on Saturday and then smashing a fine finish in off the crossbar against Queen’s Park.

So what has changed this season?

“I have certainly not been renowned for my scoring!” he told the Courier.

“It’s definitely something I want to do.

“Maybe in past seasons I’ve been a bit more reserved. I’ve always been known for my fitness and getting up and down the pitch.

“But this season, the manager is big on the full-backs going forward.

“That is my game. I think people have previously taken that out of my game by seeing me just as a defender and that’s it.

“I can certainly get up and down and help the attacking side.”

‘Go on, then’

Kerr has had plenty of freedom to join the attack in open play.

The goals, though, have come from set-pieces.

In the past, the full-back would usually be one of the players kept back to prevent any breakaways by the opposition.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (right) with assistant Billy Barr.

But a quick chat with new boss Gary Bowyer has changed that this season.

Kerr said: “The gaffer and Bill were both full-backs and Bill has taken me aside to give wee pointers here and there.

“For someone who wants to learn coaching tips for the future, it’s great to be able to absorb all this stuff off these guys.

“The way they have been with us has been a breath of fresh air. It genuinely has.

“The gaffer turned to me and asked ‘are you always back for set-pieces’?

Cammy Kerr rises highest to make it 1-0 in Stranraer.

“I said ‘yes, but I want to go up’.

“So he’s like ‘go on, then’.

“Hopefully I get to stay up longer – and get more goals.”

GEORGE CRAN: Dundee records are tumbling already for Gary Bowyer – so far so good for the Dark Blues

 

