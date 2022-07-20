Dundee’s Cammy Kerr among the goals – what has changed for the full-back this season?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Before the start of this season, Dundee fans would have got long odds on naming their early season pace-setters in the goalscoring charts.

So far, in their opening three matches of the 2022/23 season, there have been six different scorers for the Dark Blues.

There are two men on two heading into the final group game of the Premier Sports Cup.

Neither have been prolific scorers in the past for the club.

Striker Alex Jakubiak had only one Dundee goal to his name prior to this season, mainly due to dreadful luck with injuries in his two years at Dens Park.

Good morning 🙌 🙌 🙌 Subscribers can watch a full match replay, highlights and post match interviews with Cammy Kerr and Gary Bowyer on DeeTV now #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/W7pkIprplf pic.twitter.com/sofXjt9kep — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 20, 2022

The other man sharing the early-season top goalscorer mantle is right-back Cammy Kerr.

In his 10th year at the club, boyhood Dee Kerr had never managed more than one goal in a season for the Dark Blues.

In fact, before Saturday’s header at Stranraer the defender had only four goals to his name in total.

So far this season, Kerr is dispelling some myths about his attacking talents after powering home the opener on Saturday and then smashing a fine finish in off the crossbar against Queen’s Park.

So what has changed this season?

“I have certainly not been renowned for my scoring!” he told the Courier.

“It’s definitely something I want to do.

“Maybe in past seasons I’ve been a bit more reserved. I’ve always been known for my fitness and getting up and down the pitch.

This season is already Cammy Kerr's most prolific campaign for Dundee – he's never scored twice before in a single season as a Dark Blue (he got 3 in 2014/15 for Peterhead) Three games in, two goals already… Sharpshooter 🚀 — George Cran (@di_cranio) July 19, 2022

“But this season, the manager is big on the full-backs going forward.

“That is my game. I think people have previously taken that out of my game by seeing me just as a defender and that’s it.

“I can certainly get up and down and help the attacking side.”

‘Go on, then’

Kerr has had plenty of freedom to join the attack in open play.

The goals, though, have come from set-pieces.

In the past, the full-back would usually be one of the players kept back to prevent any breakaways by the opposition.

But a quick chat with new boss Gary Bowyer has changed that this season.

Kerr said: “The gaffer and Bill were both full-backs and Bill has taken me aside to give wee pointers here and there.

“For someone who wants to learn coaching tips for the future, it’s great to be able to absorb all this stuff off these guys.

“The way they have been with us has been a breath of fresh air. It genuinely has.

“The gaffer turned to me and asked ‘are you always back for set-pieces’?

“I said ‘yes, but I want to go up’.

“So he’s like ‘go on, then’.

“Hopefully I get to stay up longer – and get more goals.”