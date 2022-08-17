Returning Dundee star Lee Ashcroft: I am ready to go

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft is prepared to be patient as he nears a return to the Dark Blues starting XI.

The 2020/21 Player of the Year left a major hole in the Dens Park defences last season as they struggled to stay in the Premiership.

A serious hamstring injury suffered at the end of November ruled him out for months.

And a reoccurrence of the same injury in just his third game back ended his top-flight campaign early back in March.

Now, though, Ashcroft is fit and ready and has emerged as a late substitute in Dundee’s recent two matches, both Championship victories.

Patience

He may, however, find it difficult to dislodge the two currently occupying the central defensive positions.

Ryan Sweeney is club captain and, mistake against Partick aside, has been in good form while new signing Tyler French has settled in well.

The former Wrexham man also came very close to netting a Goal of the Season contender last time out against Arbroath.

Ashcroft insists he’s happy to see his team-mates performing well but admits he is desperate to get back in the side.

“That’s just the nature of football. I’ve been here before,” the former Dunfermline man said.

“We are close, in training we push each other.

“If one of them pick something up then I am ready to go.

“I’m not one for moaning, I’ll just get on with it, train hard and I’ll be ready to go.

“Big Sweens (Ryan Sweeney) signed last year and had to bide his time but went on and got Player of the Year.

“As long as the team is winning, I’m happy. As long as I’m involved, I’m happy. That won’t change.

“I’ll work hard and I’ll be there for the boys to help them off the pitch as well as on it.

“The gaffer knows I am there if needed.

“I’ll work hard and try to get back in the team. Competition is healthy.

“I’m happy to see boys do well, I want the team to win and I want to see us get back where we belong.

“If I need to be patient, I’ll be patient.”

‘I’m as bad as the fans’

Dundee were without their powerful defender for 24 out of the final 27 matches last season.

In that time the Dark Blues won just three league matches.

And Ashcroft admits the frustration of sitting out for so long got the better of him at times on the sidelines as the Dee struggled.

“I’m as bad as the fans watching from the side,” the centre-back added.

“Football is easy from the stands. I actually found it more frustrating watching than it is playing when you’re having a bad game or whatever.

“So, I understand how fans can get frustrated.

“It was a tough season last year personally, and for the team. It’s the first time in my career I’ve experienced that so, hopefully, that’s the last of it now.

“But last season is gone and we are in a new season.

“To bounce back from the opening day defeat to get two wins is brilliant for us.

“There is a good feeling around the place.”

Lee Ashcroft: Midfielder?

Though he has seen plenty of him in training, new manager Gary Bowyer is yet to see Ashcroft in his natural habitat of central defence.

Coming on at Stark’s Park for the final eight minutes and then in the 89th minute against Arbroath, Ashcroft has been utilised as an auxiliary midfielder.

Performing a shielding role in front of the backline to help the Dark Blues see out two wins has been a different experience for the big defender.

“I don’t think it was meant, just the way the games have been going,” Ashcroft added.

“I think the manager just shoved me in for my experience and because teams will punt the ball long in the last five minutes.

“That’s my game but it’s been good to experience different positions – I don’t think I touched the ball with my feet, though!

“It’s just good to be back involved.”