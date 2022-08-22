Ex-Dundee boss Ivano Bonetti reportedly part of Qatari bid to buy Sampdoria alongside Gianluca Vialli

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee boss Ivano Bonetti reportedly part of Qatari bid to buy Sampdoria alongside Gianluca Vialli

By George Cran
August 22 2022, 11.01am Updated: August 22 2022, 12.00pm
Former Dundee manager Ivano Bonetti at Dens Park in March.
Former Dundee manager Ivano Bonetti at Dens Park in March.

Former Dundee manager Ivano Bonetti could be back in top-flight football as part of a reported Qatari bid to buy his old club Sampdoria.

The former Juventus, Atalanta and Samp midfielder has been joined by Gianluca Vialli, both members of the Sampdoria side that won Serie A in 1991, as part of a consortium headed up by Sheikh Khalid Faleh Al-Thani, a member of the Qatar royal family.

In 2000, Bonetti took over at Dens Park and oversaw a period dominated by the arrivals of stars like Claudio Caniggia and Fabian Caballero.

However, huge financial issues followed the departure of Bonetti and his brother Dario in 2002 with Dundee going into administration a year later amid a debt of £23 million.

Ivano Bonetti leaves Dens Park after his Dundee sacking in 2002.

Since then Ivano Bonetti had six years as director of football at Italian lower-league club Pescina and as a coach at Serie D club Rimini in 2020.

‘Ready to go at any time’

Now he and former Sampdoria team-mate Vialli, who also played for Juventus and Chelsea, have joined entrepreneur Francesco Di Silvio to represent the Qatari royal family in a bid to buy their old club.

Sampdoria official Gianluca Vidal told Italian media: “A lawyer called me for the first time, he introduced himself and told me that he had received the mandate from Di Silvio, Vialli and Bonetti to follow this negotiation.

Gianluca Vialli, part of Roberto Mancini’s coaching staff, celebrates as Italy win Euro 2020.

“We agreed that the right step is to organise a meeting between Al Thani and me, as I had already proposed in the past.

“This lawyer has shared this path and is committed to organising it.

“I’m waiting for news and I’m ready to go at any time.

“I confirm that I have not received any binding offers to date.”

As well as winning the Scudetto in 1991, Sampdoria won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1990 before being beaten in the European Cup Final two years later.

Recent times have been far less successful with the club stuck in mid-table in Serie A since promotion from Serie B in 2012.

Last season they finished 15th.

Ivano Bonetti on his love of Dundee and a potential return to Dens Park hot seat

