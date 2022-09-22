The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV for free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV for free

By Scott Lorimer
September 22 2022, 5.30pm Updated: September 22 2022, 5.37pm
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee

Dundee head south to take on The New Saints in the SPFL Trust Trophy and you can watch the clash on TV.

The Cymru Premier League champions will be an entirely new challenge, making history for the Dark Blues.

The Dee have never come up against a Welsh side before with the game being their first competitive clash outside Scotland in nearly 20 years.

The New Saints' Ryan Brobbel scores against Linfield in their Champions League first qualifying round match in July.
The New Saints’ Ryan Brobbel scores against Linfield in their Champions League first qualifying round match in July.

TNS could prove to be stiff competition having taken part in Champions League and Europa qualifiers earlier in the season.

Gary Bowyer will look for his side to bounce back from a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Inverness last weekend.

A number of Dundee fans are expected to travel for the unique occasion, however many will have to watch at home after the game was rescheduled for TV purposes.

Where and when is the game?

TNS v Dundee takes place at the Park Lane Stadium in Shropshire, England.

The game kicks off at 8pm

How to watch TNS v Dundee

Welsh broadcaster S4C will be showing live coverage of the SPFL Trust Trophy third round match between The New Saints and Dundee on Friday night.

S4C’s flagship football series, Sgorio, will show the match live from 7.55pm.

The match will have Welsh language commentary, and an option to select English language commentary.

Gary Bowyer
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer

S4C is a free-to-air Welsh language channel, which is available to watch across the UK.

Viewers can tune in via Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166.

You can also watch online on S4C Clic – the Welsh version of the iPlayer.

Can I listen to English commentary?

While S4C is a Welsh-language channel, there will be the option to listen in English.

To access English commentary, fans watching the match on Sky, Freeview, Virgin or Freesat should press the red button.

For Sky Q users, the process is different.

To access English language commentary, press the home button, go to ‘settings’, press the right arrow, then ‘set up’, ‘preferences’, ‘audio language’ & change it to ‘Welsh’.

Once you have done this, the English commentary will kick in automatically every time it’s available in the future.

English language commentary is also available for those watching on S4C Clic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.
Dundee teen Josh Mulligan stars in Scotland under-21 win - but injury concern hangs…
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.
RAB DOUGLAS: This could be the right time for Max Anderson and Adam Legzdins…
0
Charlie Adam had some memorable moments in a Dark Blue jersey.
Charlie Adam retires: 6 incredible moments in action for Dundee
0
Gary Bowyer
PODCAST: The honeymoon is over for Gary Bowyer at Dundee and old problems remain
0
Charlie Adam could continue his playing career next season.
Charlie Adam announces retirement as ex-Dundee, Liverpool and Rangers star says 'it's not been…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee team news: Gary Bowyer hopes to welcome back duo as he reveals reason…
0
Jordan McGhee is dejected as Dundee lose to Inverness.
GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes - and dodgy Dundee…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer tells players 'I want better' as he sets about plugging…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't treat SPFL Trust Trophy trip to The New Saints as…
0

More from The Courier

Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
0
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
The Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry.
Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack
1
Kyle Connell said Raith didn't 'click' last time at the Balmoral Stadium. Photograph: Tony Fimister.
'Why not again this year?' - Kyle Connell ready to show he and Raith…
0

Editor's Picks