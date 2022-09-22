The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV for free

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee head south to take on The New Saints in the SPFL Trust Trophy and you can watch the clash on TV.

The Cymru Premier League champions will be an entirely new challenge, making history for the Dark Blues.

The Dee have never come up against a Welsh side before with the game being their first competitive clash outside Scotland in nearly 20 years.

TNS could prove to be stiff competition having taken part in Champions League and Europa qualifiers earlier in the season.

Gary Bowyer will look for his side to bounce back from a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Inverness last weekend.

A number of Dundee fans are expected to travel for the unique occasion, however many will have to watch at home after the game was rescheduled for TV purposes.

Where and when is the game?

TNS v Dundee takes place at the Park Lane Stadium in Shropshire, England.

The game kicks off at 8pm

How to watch TNS v Dundee

Welsh broadcaster S4C will be showing live coverage of the SPFL Trust Trophy third round match between The New Saints and Dundee on Friday night.

S4C’s flagship football series, Sgorio, will show the match live from 7.55pm.

The match will have Welsh language commentary, and an option to select English language commentary.

S4C is a free-to-air Welsh language channel, which is available to watch across the UK.

Viewers can tune in via Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166.

You can also watch online on S4C Clic – the Welsh version of the iPlayer.

Can I listen to English commentary?

While S4C is a Welsh-language channel, there will be the option to listen in English.

To access English commentary, fans watching the match on Sky, Freeview, Virgin or Freesat should press the red button.

For Sky Q users, the process is different.

To access English language commentary, press the home button, go to ‘settings’, press the right arrow, then ‘set up’, ‘preferences’, ‘audio language’ & change it to ‘Welsh’.

Once you have done this, the English commentary will kick in automatically every time it’s available in the future.

English language commentary is also available for those watching on S4C Clic.