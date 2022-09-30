JIM SPENCE: Dundee must make Championship title statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

JIM SPENCE: Dundee must make Championship title statement

By Jim Spence
September 30 2022, 5.30pm Updated: September 30 2022, 6.17pm
Dundee beat Welsh champions the New Saints in their last game - and they need to keep racking up victories
Dundee beat Welsh champions the New Saints in their last game - and they need to keep racking up victories

It’s highly optimistic, but Dundee should be aiming for full points from their next three fixtures.

It’s a tall order, I know, but Gary Bowyer’s side need to send a serious statement of intent to their rivals.

The manager needs to rely on the squad he has until he can strengthen in January and, meantime, hope they can replicate their cup form in the league.

Mid-table in the Championship with three wins, three losses and a draw isn’t riveting form, but their cup displays should provide some inspiration for improvement.

Starting with their trip to Hamilton, this week brings a winnable trio of games against the bottom clubs in the league.

Perhaps some folk view Bowyer’s job as easier than it actually is; Dundee have the biggest budget and are the big dogs in the Championship pack.

But it’s a pack constantly snapping at each other’s ankles.

The SPFL Trust trophy win over the New Saints provided a spread of goals from Sheridan, Cameron and Anderson.

Cillian Sheridan notches Dundee's opening goal against the New Saints

It’s hard to gauge the true quality of Dundee’s opponents that night, but winning as they did against the Welsh champions needs to become staple fare – and 13 goals in the league so far is heartening.

Full points from the next three games should be the target.

It would be a huge boost for their title campaign.

There’s intrigue galore in Dundee United and St Johnstone’s first meeting this season.

Will Nicky Clark return to haunt his former side?

Can United find an answer to their goal drought?

Will Saints pair the impressive Connor McLennan with Clark to give them a mobile strike pairing to test a United defence which has conceded 20 league goals (albeit one which has tightened up under new head coach Liam Fox, losing just three in their last three outings)?

Liam Fox has appointed Stevie Crawford as his assistant.
Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford: Dundee United's new management team

Can the Tangerines find midfield creativity and a ball winner to provide the quality of passing needed to test a Saints defence which hasn’t lost a goal in its last two games?

A United win will close the gap to two points on their visitors, but Saints go eight points clear of their hosts with a victory.

Liam Fox now has the benefit of Stevie Crawford’s fresh insights to help him continue recent improvements.

Meanwhile, Callum Davidson’s shoulders seem lighter in recent weeks with a squad which is livelier and of superior calibre to last season.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: Happier this season than last

There’s pressure on both bosses but the weightier load rests on Fox, with tough fixtures v Aberdeen and Hibs looming large.

However all three games come with home advantage, so it’s a great opportunity for United to try to prove their poor start is a false reflection on their actual abilities.

Good results from these fixtures would see the Tangerines’ woes retreat and lift the supporters mood, but a poor return would create serious concerns for the battle ahead.

Saints are a brighter side this season but must maintain their improvement and avoid slipping into a form fugue which would reverse the trajectory of their upswing.

The commitment and character of both teams will be under the microscope in this game with no hiding place for anyone.

Tags

Conversation

