JIM SPENCE: Dundee must make Championship title statement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s highly optimistic, but Dundee should be aiming for full points from their next three fixtures.

It’s a tall order, I know, but Gary Bowyer’s side need to send a serious statement of intent to their rivals.

The manager needs to rely on the squad he has until he can strengthen in January and, meantime, hope they can replicate their cup form in the league.

Mid-table in the Championship with three wins, three losses and a draw isn’t riveting form, but their cup displays should provide some inspiration for improvement.

Starting with their trip to Hamilton, this week brings a winnable trio of games against the bottom clubs in the league.

Perhaps some folk view Bowyer’s job as easier than it actually is; Dundee have the biggest budget and are the big dogs in the Championship pack.

But it’s a pack constantly snapping at each other’s ankles.

The SPFL Trust trophy win over the New Saints provided a spread of goals from Sheridan, Cameron and Anderson.

It’s hard to gauge the true quality of Dundee’s opponents that night, but winning as they did against the Welsh champions needs to become staple fare – and 13 goals in the league so far is heartening.

Full points from the next three games should be the target.

It would be a huge boost for their title campaign.

There’s intrigue galore in Dundee United and St Johnstone’s first meeting this season.

Will Nicky Clark return to haunt his former side?

Can United find an answer to their goal drought?

Will Saints pair the impressive Connor McLennan with Clark to give them a mobile strike pairing to test a United defence which has conceded 20 league goals (albeit one which has tightened up under new head coach Liam Fox, losing just three in their last three outings)?

Can the Tangerines find midfield creativity and a ball winner to provide the quality of passing needed to test a Saints defence which hasn’t lost a goal in its last two games?

A United win will close the gap to two points on their visitors, but Saints go eight points clear of their hosts with a victory.

Liam Fox now has the benefit of Stevie Crawford’s fresh insights to help him continue recent improvements.

Meanwhile, Callum Davidson’s shoulders seem lighter in recent weeks with a squad which is livelier and of superior calibre to last season.

There’s pressure on both bosses but the weightier load rests on Fox, with tough fixtures v Aberdeen and Hibs looming large.

However all three games come with home advantage, so it’s a great opportunity for United to try to prove their poor start is a false reflection on their actual abilities.

Good results from these fixtures would see the Tangerines’ woes retreat and lift the supporters mood, but a poor return would create serious concerns for the battle ahead.

Saints are a brighter side this season but must maintain their improvement and avoid slipping into a form fugue which would reverse the trajectory of their upswing.

The commitment and character of both teams will be under the microscope in this game with no hiding place for anyone.