Dundee loan report: Who scored their first senior goal and who has ‘real chance’ of making it for the Dark Blues? By George Cran October 13 2022, 8.00am 0 Dundee youngsters Tom Findlay and Luke Graham are out on loan (Images: SNS). Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Dundee FC Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals key trait that persuaded him to snap up former… GEORGE CRAN: Why this Championship weekend could define Dundee's season Watch former Dundee star Greg Stewart cap classy Mumbai City league debut with goal… Gary Bowyer wants to see ruthless Dundee as he addresses Niall McGinn absence LEE WILKIE: Dundee should dominate after early goals but they are falling short Zak Rudden insists there is 'a lot more to come' from Dundee after stuttering… Dundee hero Ian Ure recalls 'trembling' with European Cup excitement in San Siro toilet 5 talking points from Dundee's draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early… Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73… Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from… Most Read 1 Community help plan Fife couple’s last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live 2 Forfar vaccination centre closed after man’s sudden death 3 St Andrews greenkeeper raped three women during brutal eight-year period 4 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 5 Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return… 6 Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park 7 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 8 No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street 9 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k 3 10 Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January More from The Courier Accused Fife officer hunting dangerous 'kill kit' stalker when she 'knocked child from bike'… What is behind Carljohan Eriksson's Dundee United improvement? Watch as firefighters tackle multi-vehicle blaze in Kinglassie LISTEN: How taking a prescription of celery seed could help stop your nightmares St Andrews greenkeeper raped three women during brutal eight-year period Markinch biomass dust control so 'poor' airborne particles 'settled on inspector's notebook' How a top-secret military unit was set up to defend Fife from the Nazis… Dundee has 'secret weapon' which could forge gaming industry links with Iceland Links Archers take a bow after 2022 season of success for Angus club No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street Editor's Picks Watch as firefighters tackle multi-vehicle blaze in Kinglassie LISTEN: How taking a prescription of celery seed could help stop your nightmares St Andrews greenkeeper raped three women during brutal eight-year period Markinch biomass dust control so ‘poor’ airborne particles ‘settled on inspector’s notebook’ How a top-secret military unit was set up to defend Fife from the Nazis if Hitler invaded Dundee has ‘secret weapon’ which could forge gaming industry links with Iceland New plans ‘critical to the viability’ of £300 million Taymouth Castle project in Perthshire No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street Forfar vaccination centre closed after man’s sudden death Community help plan Fife couple’s last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live