Dundee striker Zach Robinson’s return against Arbroath in doubt as Josh Mulligan ban length revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doubts remain over whether Dundee top scorer Zach Robinson will make his long-awaited return against Arbroath on Monday.

The on-loan frontman has impressed at Dens Park this season before injury and illness struck to keep him out of the team for the past six weeks.

The hope was he’d be fit to face Ayr last time out but a lack of time on the training pitch ruled him out of the Somerset Park clash.

The gap between that game on December 23 and Monday’s clash with the Red Lichties on January 2 has allowed a number of other players time to recover, however.

“The time off has given us time to get people back, there’s only Paul McGowan who isn’t back with the group right now,” manager Gary Bowyer said.

“He’s out on the grass but we’ve got Tyler French back, Alex Jakubiak back, Joe Grayson back and Shaun Byrne back too.

“The illness seems to have stayed away just now.

“Zach Robinson isn’t far off, we’ll make a decision on him before the game.

“His hamstring is fine but he’s been ill and hasn’t trained that much.

“We’ll make a call on him closer to the game.”

Josh Mulligan

One certainly ruled out for Monday’s fixture is young midfielder Josh Mulligan.

He picked up a second red card of the season in that 2-0 win at Ayr, sent off after just 19 minutes for an elbow on Nick McAllister.

Violent conduct brings a two-game ban but an extra game is added for any previous sending off offence.

That will see Mulligan miss the next three league matches for Dundee.

And Bowyer has revealed he’s had a talk with the 20-year-old following the red card.

“I didn’t see it at the time but after seeing it on video we won’t appeal,” Bowyer added.

“I spoke to Josh the day after the game. I told him it is all part of learning but that’s twice now this season he’s been sent off.

“If it’s honest ones where a tackle is mistimed or what have you, fine.

“But that one is something that’s not acceptable.

“Josh was upset and grateful to his team-mates for getting him out of the mess.”