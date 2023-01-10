LEE WILKIE: Dundee return for James McPake brings edge to cup tie but Dark Blues need feelgood factor flowing again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s game at Raith Rovers on Friday was a horrible game to watch, one with little quality and far too many long balls.

The Dark Blues have lost their way a little bit in the last two games.

Stark’s Park is a tough place to go and a point usually isn’t the worst result in the world.

But Queen’s Park are flying, everything going their way, and that’s putting the pressure on.

Dundee need to get a win on the board and doing it on Tuesday, though not a league game, would be ideal timing.

It may only be a Challenge Cup tie, a competition that won’t be high on the priority for a lot of fans.

Extra edge

However, seeing James McPake return to Dens Park with his Dunfermline side going great guns in League One brings an extra edge.

He’ll be desperate to get one over his former club, I expect.

He signed most of the current squad at Dens Park so the players will know just how much it will mean to their former boss and that should focus the minds.

For Gary Bowyer, he’ll just want the feelgood factor back. Getting wins on the board in any competition will do that.

Especially after the loss of Zach Robinson last week.

He’s a big miss and one that needs replaced.

I just hope the Dens Park chiefs back Bowyer to do that – we know Queen’s Park won’t hesitate to improve their squad.