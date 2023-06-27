LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s opening pre-season fixture will give clues to Tony Docherty approach at Dens Park

The first game of pre-season is homing into view for Dundee fans.

There is always excitement around the first game back after the summer break.

Players are raring to go after the early days of pre-season while fans can’t wait to see what might might be coming in the season ahead.

But there is an added edge to Saturday’s trip to Brechin City.

Not only is there a new manager at the helm taking his very first Dundee game but this will be Tony Docherty’s very first match as a first-team manager.

I bet he can’t wait to get stuck into it.

Plenty of people who know him believe he has the tools to make it as a manager.

I know I certainly do.

However, he has to prove himself.

And that begins this weekend at Glebe Park.

I’m interested to see how he sets up, what style his team plays.

It will likely look nothing like the team will on his first competitive game but it will give us clues nonetheless.

Brechin, too, will be no mugs so it’ll be a good test.

New faces

We’ll get to see some new faces on show for the first time, too.

Though Antonio Portales will have to wait till his paperwork is sorted.

It’ll be no surprise to anyone I am looking forward to seeing him in action, he looks a real aggressive, no-nonsense type of defender.

I just hope he’s not asking any of the Scottish lads at Dens for help with his English test this week!