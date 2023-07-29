Dundee’s Adam Legzdins relishing keeper competition as he reveals ‘Spanglish’ to communicate with Antonio Portales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Adam Legzdins relishing keeper competition as he reveals ‘Spanglish’ to communicate with Antonio Portales

The experienced goalie and new recruit Jon McCracken have both featured this season for the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
Adam Legzdins applauds Dundee fans after the win over Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Adam Legzdins applauds Dundee fans after the win over Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee’s No 1 spot is still up for grabs.

New signing Jon McCracken played the first two matches of the season before Adam Legzdins took the gloves for Wednesday’s win over Dumbarton.

Harry Sharp, too, has taken his place on the bench in the last two matches.

Legzdins is the most experienced of the trio, the most experienced pro in the Dundee squad.

And he insists he’s up for the challenge against his two younger colleagues.

“I welcome the competition,” he said.

“You always want to play and that’s what I want to do so you’re disappointed when you don’t.

Dundee goalkeepers (from left) Jon McCracken, Harry Sharp and Adam Legzdin
Dundee goalkeepers (from left) Jon McCracken, Harry Sharp and Adam Legzdins being put through their paces by coach Alan Combe (far right) in the pre-season trip to Ireland. Image: David Young.

“Equally, I know what the manager is trying to build and that requires strength in multiple positions and plenty of options.

“So I will do as I always do, be professional and work hard then if I get to play I’ll be delighted.

“I always think I can bring something, organisationally and competitively, with my experience and that’s in my favour.

“When you bring players together you need to gel and that’s when the more experienced heads can offer insight, especially when we’re going into the Premiership.

“It’s going to be tough, there will be games we have less of the ball and there will be a lot of challenges.”

‘Bide my time’

He added: “I haven’t spoken to the manager about the situation, that would be disrespectful.

“He’s come into the club so all I can do is offer my help and any guidance he wants.

“It’s not too dissimilar to last season, I was injured at the start of the season and didn’t play until the TNS game in late September.

“Harry Sharp was playing instead, I was on the bench and had to bide my time.

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA

“I respected the manager’s decision and respected Harry. All you can do is work hard and wait for your chance to come around again.

“We have a good unit, Jon, Harry and myself work hard and I’ll just do all I can to hope I’m in the team.

“The manager has been building a new team and made it clear he’s giving everyone a chance over pre-season and the cup games.

“It’s all about getting the team ready for the start of the season.”

Spanglish

Ten new faces have arrived this summer as new manager Tony Docherty builds his squad for the Premiership kick off next weekend.

All new signings require bedding in, none more so than Mexican pair Diego Pineda and Antonio Portales.

The latter made his debut on the left side of the centre of defence on Wednesday in front of Legzdins.

The former Derby and Birmingham man, however, says the language barrier won’t be an issue.

“They are really, really nice lads whose English is good so they’ve settled in well already,” Legzdins added.

“They have come here desperate to do well in Scottish football and you can see they are quality players.

Antonio Portales made his Dundee debut against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Antonio Portales made his Dundee debut against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.

“Communication-wise, there won’t be a problem with Antonio at the back. His English is better than my Spanish, that’s for sure.

“But when you are on the pitch it’s amazing how you find little shouts to speak to each other effectively.

“You’d maybe call it Spanglish or something!

“There’s no problem with that, it has been very good and they’re doing well.

“Hopefully they can bring their experience of another style of football to help us as well.”

