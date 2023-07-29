Dundee’s Adam Legzdins relishing keeper competition as he reveals ‘Spanglish’ to communicate with Antonio Portales

Dundee’s No 1 spot is still up for grabs.

New signing Jon McCracken played the first two matches of the season before Adam Legzdins took the gloves for Wednesday’s win over Dumbarton.

Harry Sharp, too, has taken his place on the bench in the last two matches.

Legzdins is the most experienced of the trio, the most experienced pro in the Dundee squad.

And he insists he’s up for the challenge against his two younger colleagues.

“I welcome the competition,” he said.

“You always want to play and that’s what I want to do so you’re disappointed when you don’t.

“Equally, I know what the manager is trying to build and that requires strength in multiple positions and plenty of options.

“So I will do as I always do, be professional and work hard then if I get to play I’ll be delighted.

“I always think I can bring something, organisationally and competitively, with my experience and that’s in my favour.

“When you bring players together you need to gel and that’s when the more experienced heads can offer insight, especially when we’re going into the Premiership.

“It’s going to be tough, there will be games we have less of the ball and there will be a lot of challenges.”

‘Bide my time’

He added: “I haven’t spoken to the manager about the situation, that would be disrespectful.

“He’s come into the club so all I can do is offer my help and any guidance he wants.

“It’s not too dissimilar to last season, I was injured at the start of the season and didn’t play until the TNS game in late September.

“Harry Sharp was playing instead, I was on the bench and had to bide my time.

“I respected the manager’s decision and respected Harry. All you can do is work hard and wait for your chance to come around again.

“We have a good unit, Jon, Harry and myself work hard and I’ll just do all I can to hope I’m in the team.

“The manager has been building a new team and made it clear he’s giving everyone a chance over pre-season and the cup games.

“It’s all about getting the team ready for the start of the season.”

Spanglish

Ten new faces have arrived this summer as new manager Tony Docherty builds his squad for the Premiership kick off next weekend.

All new signings require bedding in, none more so than Mexican pair Diego Pineda and Antonio Portales.

The latter made his debut on the left side of the centre of defence on Wednesday in front of Legzdins.

The former Derby and Birmingham man, however, says the language barrier won’t be an issue.

“They are really, really nice lads whose English is good so they’ve settled in well already,” Legzdins added.

“They have come here desperate to do well in Scottish football and you can see they are quality players.

“Communication-wise, there won’t be a problem with Antonio at the back. His English is better than my Spanish, that’s for sure.

“But when you are on the pitch it’s amazing how you find little shouts to speak to each other effectively.

“You’d maybe call it Spanglish or something!

“There’s no problem with that, it has been very good and they’re doing well.

“Hopefully they can bring their experience of another style of football to help us as well.”