Dundee ‘disappointed’ as SFA throw out Josh Mulligan appeal

Josh Mulligan will be suspended for two-matches after Dundee’s appeal was thrown out by the SFA.

The Dark Blues have declared their disappointment at the outcome of their appeal after the Scotland U/21 international was sent off against Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Mulligan was sanctioned by referee David Munro after a lunge on Killie attacker Dan Armstrong in the first-half of the 2-2 draw.

After the red card was shown, the video assistant referee (VAR) Euan Anderson recommended Munro review the incident.

However, the referee stuck with his original decision to the fury of all in dark blue.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said after the game: “I thought he would reverse it but I spoke to him at half-time and he deemed it to be reckless.

“It was never a red card.”

‘Disappointed’

Docherty said the club felt it was their “duty” to appeal the decision because of how strongly they disagreed with the decision.

However, the SFA fast-track tribunal has rejected the appeal.

A statement on the Dundee website said: “Dundee Football Club have received confirmation today that we have been unsuccessful with the appeal for the red card shown to Josh Mulligan on Saturday in our match against Kilmarnock.

“We are disappointed with this outcome, which will mean Josh will miss our next two matches.

“The club will be making no further comment.”

Mulligan will now miss Saturday’s trip to Hibs and the following home clash with Ross County.