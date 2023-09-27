Dundee ‘disappointed’ as SFA throw out Josh Mulligan appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee ‘disappointed’ as SFA throw out Josh Mulligan appeal

The Dens youngster was shown a straight red against Kilmarnock.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan was red carded by referee David Munro against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Josh Mulligan was red carded by referee David Munro against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Josh Mulligan will be suspended for two-matches after Dundee’s appeal was thrown out by the SFA.

The Dark Blues have declared their disappointment at the outcome of their appeal after the Scotland U/21 international was sent off against Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Mulligan was sanctioned by referee David Munro after a lunge on Killie attacker Dan Armstrong in the first-half of the 2-2 draw.

After the red card was shown, the video assistant referee (VAR) Euan Anderson recommended Munro review the incident.

Josh Mulligan is sent off for this challenge on Dan Armstrong. Image: SNS
Josh Mulligan is sent off for this challenge on Dan Armstrong. Image: SNS

However, the referee stuck with his original decision to the fury of all in dark blue.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said after the game: “I thought he would reverse it but I spoke to him at half-time and he deemed it to be reckless.

“It was never a red card.”

‘Disappointed’

Docherty said the club felt it was their “duty” to appeal the decision because of how strongly they disagreed with the decision.

However, the SFA fast-track tribunal has rejected the appeal.

A statement on the Dundee website said: “Dundee Football Club have received confirmation today that we have been unsuccessful with the appeal for the red card shown to Josh Mulligan on Saturday in our match against Kilmarnock.

“We are disappointed with this outcome, which will mean Josh will miss our next two matches.

“The club will be making no further comment.”

Mulligan will now miss Saturday’s trip to Hibs and the following home clash with Ross County.

