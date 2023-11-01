GEORGE CRAN: Dundee will battle Rangers with nothing to lose – Tony Docherty is building something serious at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee will battle Rangers with nothing to lose – Tony Docherty is building something serious at Dens Park

The Dark Blues host the Ibrox side tonight after an impressive start to the Premiership.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
By George Cran

Something is building at Dundee this season.

We’re only nine games into the Premiership campaign but already there are very positive signs of a club heading in the right direction.

And whatever happens against Rangers tonight won’t dim that view.

We all know what can happen in these games against the Old Firm.

So I won’t go bleating about the Dark Blues having a real chance tonight – no tempting fate here!

Impressive

But it’s worth running through some of the impressive characteristics of this Tony Docherty team.

Dundee players celebrate in front of the away support at Livingston. Image: SNS
Unbeaten in four games leading up to tonight’s contest, they haven’t conceded in three straight Premiership matches.

That’s 279 minutes since Dan Armstrong struck for Kilmarnock on September 23.

More impressively, there are only two teams who have conceded fewer goals than Dundee in the top-flight this term – Rangers and Celtic.

The Dark Blues tally of 10 conceded is the same as St Mirren going into tonight’s matches.

Celtic and St Mirren are also the only sides to beat Dundee in the league this season.

Both of those matches were away from home with Docherty yet to taste a Dens defeat as manager.

Scott Tiffoney and Cammy Kerr
You have to go back to a 3-1 reverse against Partick Thistle in February for the last side to leave Dens Park with all three points.

Fortress Dens

That bodes well for the Dark Blues because tonight kicks off a run of four straight Premiership matches at home.

The bizarre quirk to the fixture list has come about because of the League Cup semi-finals next weekend with Livingston and Dundee agreeing to bring their midweek December fixture forward.

Right now that looks like a situation that’s of more benefit to the Dark Blues than the Livi Lions.

Dundee's Dens Park.
Saturday’s match at the Tony Macaroni ended up in a bit of a mauling, even before Livi were reduced to 10 men.

Dundee had 18 shots, seven on target, while Livingston had just four efforts with none testing Trevor Carson.

Two were long range, one was blocked and the other was a Cristian Montano effort from an angle inside the area.

Dundee gave them nothing and they’ll back themselves for a repeat performance come Sunday.

Especially if they can keep the momentum up in some way against Rangers tonight.

Rangers

That will be easier said than done and will require 90-plus minutes of serious concentration in defence.

Rangers come into Wednesday's game after a late win over Hearts at Ibrox. Image: Shutterstock
Manager Docherty has called for big backing from the stands and I’ve no doubt they’ll get that.

Particularly if the players on the pitch give fans some early encouragement.

That’s the key for the Dee – get after this Gers side in the opening stages and get the home crowd up.

The beauty of Saturday’s win is not only that it reinforces the idea that Dundee are moving in the right direction but it also lifts pressure in this one.

Points would be great but maybe not expected.

It’s a classic free-hit for the Dark Blues – smash it and Dundee really will be going places.

Conversation