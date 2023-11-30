Luke McCowan excelling in new Dundee role as moment Tony Docherty thought ‘he’s got the tools to do this’ revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Luke McCowan excelling in new Dundee role as moment Tony Docherty thought ‘he’s got the tools to do this’ revealed

The former Ayr United man has been in impressive form all season for the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan celebrates against Hearts. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan celebrates against Hearts. Image: SNS

Luke McCowan is Dundee’s “driving force” this season.

The 25-year-old former Ayr United man has been excellent on his return to top-flight football.

He was denied three times by Hibs goalie David Marshall last weekend as he aimed to top up his scoring record of two goals this season.

It wasn’t to be in front of goal but the quality on show from McCowan has plenty across the Premiership taking notice.

Those two goals have been strikes of the highest quality, too – the first a sensational lob to earn a 1-0 win over Hearts and the second a wonderful free-kick to notch the same result against Livingston.

McCowan, though, is playing in a new position for the Dark Blues.

Luke McCowan curls a beauty of a free-kick into the top corner. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan curls a beauty of a free-kick into the top corner. Image: Shutterstock

Throughout his time at Dens Park, he’s mainly been used as a winger or No 10.

Now, though, he’s making himself undroppable in the centre of Dundee’s engine room.

That home clash with the Jambos was his first taste of central midfield action this season – since then the Dark Blues have lost just four games in 11.

And his manager Tony Docherty is delighted to see McCowan bring his attacking talents on a consistent basis but also do the dirty side of the game, too.

“He’s a real driving force for us,” Docherty said of McCowan.

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“Luke and Lyall Cameron were really positive for us on Saturday.

“But Luke gets into areas where he is a real goal threat. He had a brilliant shot and then another good chance.

“He’s such a fit lad and doesn’t just do the attacking side of things.

“The distances the three in the middle of the park (McCowan, Cameron and Malachi Boateng) get through, the amount of work they put in is exemplary.”

Summer glimpse

The move to central midfield isn’t just by chance, however.

Docherty revealed the summer training camp in Ireland brought a taste of things to come.

Late on against Fleetwood Town, McCowan was moved into central midfield and hit the headlines with an incredible “48-yard” lob.

“We saw a wee glimmer of it when we played Fleetwood in pre-season,” Docherty revealed.

“We played him in the middle of the park just to get a wee look at him.

“And we thought ‘oof, he’s got the tools and the attributes to do this’.

“Since he’s went in there he’s been outstanding. Long may that continue.

“He works so hard at his game and deserves any plaudits he gets.

“He’s seeing the benefits of his hard work.

“Luke is very demanding of himself and has really high standards, I love that.

“It borders on being too hard on himself but I love his drive.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Charlie Reilly potential after showing 'real spark'…
Ricki Lamie
Dundee loanee Ricki Lamie on prospect of making move from Motherwell permanent
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton
Josh Mulligan steps up Dundee return as senior pros help reserves hit 4 past…
Luke McCowan is denied by David Marshall. Image: SNS/Ross Parker
Dundee are proving they belong in the Premiership says boss Tony Docherty as he…
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee team news: 2 strikers miss training as Tony Docherty gives Josh Mulligan update
Referee David Munro goes to the VAR monitor. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's VAR anger is no surprise - but don't point the finger…
Dundee star Owen Beck. Image: SNS/Ross Parker
Dundee star Owen Beck opens up on first goal, love for Dee fans and…
The Scottish Cup fourth round draw has been made.
Scottish Cup 4th round draw: Dundee away to Kilmarnock and St Johnstone at Airdrie
Owen Beck scored his first Dundee goal. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
3 Dundee talking points from Hibs defeat - off-colour Dark Blues, Owen Beck and…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty rues missed chances against Hibs as he addresses VAR panel…

Conversation