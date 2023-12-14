Dundee at Ross County: 7 memorable moments in Dingwall from super strikes to incredible survival stories

Dingwall has been the venue for Dundee moments that will live long in the memory at Dens Park.

This weekend’s clash could yield some more as Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues make the long trip to the Highlands.

It is a crunch Premiership clash with just one point separating the sides as both teams aim to kick off the festive period with three points.

Dundee FC’s record away to Ross County is a decent one – eight wins, seven draws and nine defeats in 24 trips north.

Among them, Victoria Park has seen some incredible feats of survival, some wonderful goals and plenty of drama.

Courier Sport takes a look back through the history books.

Ross County 3-2 Dundee – December 11, 2021

This ended up being a painful afternoon for James McPake and the travelling Dees.

But it had started with such promise – the newly-minted Luke McCowan-inspired version of Last Christmas belting out of the away end after two excellent goals.

The first a fine volley into the near post and the second finishing off a flowing team move.

However, a defensive collapse saw Dundee’s last trip to Dingwall end in dismay.

Ross County 0-1 Dundee – May 8, 2018

The previous Victoria Park trip ended in a much happier mood for Dundee as they secured their Premiership status in 2018.

Neil McCann’s side were still in the mix for the drop with two games to go but Simon Murray’s header sealed survival and left County heading for relegation.

Murray, of course, will be lining up against his boyhood club as Staggies top scorer this season.

Ross County 0-2 Dundee – December 2, 2017

Another December trip with memorable goals as the Dark Blues grabbed all three points.

Mark O’Hara was a man for big goals during his time at Dens Park and this one was no different.

Striding onto the ball 25 yards out, the midfielder pinged an unstoppable effort into the far corner to set his side on their way.

County pressure came but the visitors endured it before Faisal El Bakhtaoui finished things off late on with a delightful chip consigning Owen Coyle’s men to defeat.

Ross County 1-3 Dundee – August 6, 2016

Paul Hartley’s Dundee got the 2016/17 season off to a flyer in Dingwall – racing into a 3-0 lead after an hour at Ross County.

O’Hara again tormented the Staggies as he set up Rory Loy for the opening goal before the striker added his second from the spot before half-time.

Paul McGowan squeezed in a third on 61 minutes before future Dens striker Craig Curran got one back.

Ross County 1-1 Dundee – December 15, 2012

Eleven years ago this week Dundee’s struggling ‘Team 12’ side had a brief moment of joy as Iain Davidson smashed in a 30-yarder.

Derek Adams was Staggies boss as they headed for a fifth-place finish while Barry Smith’s Dee were en route to bottom place and relegation.

Not a season to remember but Davidson’s strike is one to enjoy time and again.

Ross County 0-1 Dundee – April 23, 2011

Arguably the most iconic Dundee moment of the 21st century came in April 2011.

After being docked 25 points in the First Division by the SPFL following their second plunge into administration, the Deefiant dream came true.

A team stripped bare, needing trialists like retired Neil McCann and junior football’s Craig Robertson to keep them going, somehow Dundee overcame the mammoth punishment.

Survival was assured thanks to a Leighton McIntosh strike after 65 minutes.

Ross County 1-1 Dundee – February 14, 1998

Dundee’s first-ever competitive trip to Ross County saw current Staggies boss Derek Adams open the scoring as the Third Division side eyed a shock against First Division opponents.

John McGlashan would level matters before Jocky Scott’s side won the replay 3-0 with Eddie Annand (2) and Robbie Raeside on target.