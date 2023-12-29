JIM SPENCE: January window should be busy for Dundee, United and St Johnstone – here’s why

In the New Year, fans will expect new faces to appear at Dens Park, Tannadice and McDiarmid Park.

Trying to strengthen during the January window is tougher than in summer, with loan deals frequently the best option available.

All three clubs could use fresh injections for their teams to meet their different objectives.

The process of assessing squads is an ongoing one for bosses through the season but January is the first opportunity to refresh and reinvigorate weak areas incapable of being strengthened from within current rosters.

Fans like to see new faces at their clubs, but new arrivals aren’t simply a means of providing extra bodies.

They usually signal some departures too, with those who’ve failed to make their mark or who need game time being forced to look elsewhere to reboot their stalling careers.

This time is when the depth and reach of contacts and scouting networks at clubs is vital.

Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin, Craig Levein and their recruitment teams will have been assiduously making their phone calls, assessing reports and evaluating various recommendations since the season began.

Football managers are like early Christmas shoppers who are looking to snap up next year’s presents before the current turkey is even in the oven.

‘Fierce’ competition

The competition is fierce though, with all clubs looking to remedy weaknesses within their squads, both for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Tony Docherty’s side has exceeded all predictions, but in football hope quickly becomes expectation.

Dundee fans who’d have pinched themselves when the season started at the prospect of being seventh in the Premiership with games in hand, are now headily contemplating the possibilities of this Dens side claiming a top six finish.

A little minor strengthening of a squad which has surpassed all forecasts so far might just nail that.

Craig Levein has lifted the gloom at St Johnstone like Santa Claus dispensing gifts at a children’s party.

Saints are far from safe, but the dread of relegation which lingered like the ghost of Christmas past in Perth just weeks ago has been replaced by genuine optimism as the side climbs the table.

Their ranks need boosted to maintain that solid progress though, and among any new recruits a striker is surely foremost.

Jim Goodwin meantime knows that United fans will accept no less than joining their Tayside rivals in the top league next season.

Finding signings with the pace and creativity to open defences from both the wide and inside areas, and another striker to partner and indeed pressure Louis Moult look to be key areas to keep Tannadice title hopes on track.

The recent defeat by league leaders Raith and the highly capable performances of Ian Murray’s team clearly indicate that united face a major challenge from Kirkcaldy for the automatic promotion spot.

Dundee can and should be ambitious in aiming for a top half Premiership finish.

Saints can and should retain their top flight place this season, while also beginning the rebuild of the first team for next.

And United must find a fresh new dynamic to reboot their recent worrying slippage for their Championship challenge.