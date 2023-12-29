JIM SPENCE: January window should be busy for Dundee, United and St Johnstone – here’s why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

JIM SPENCE: January window should be busy for Dundee, United and St Johnstone – here’s why

Tayside's top trio are all chasing goals that require reinforcements.

(Left to right) Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin and Craig Levein are all looking to do transfer business in January. Images: SNS
(Left to right) Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin and Craig Levein are all looking to do transfer business in January. Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

In the New Year, fans will expect new faces to appear at Dens Park, Tannadice and McDiarmid Park.

Trying to strengthen during the January window is tougher than in summer, with loan deals frequently the best option available.

All three clubs could use fresh injections for their teams to meet their different objectives.

The process of assessing squads is an ongoing one for bosses through the season but January is the first opportunity to refresh and reinvigorate weak areas incapable of being strengthened from within current rosters.

Fans like to see new faces at their clubs, but new arrivals aren’t simply a means of providing extra bodies.

Dundee fans were excited in the summer by the arrival of Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

They usually signal some departures too, with those who’ve failed to make their mark or who need game time being forced to look elsewhere to reboot their stalling careers.

This time is when the depth and reach of contacts and scouting networks at clubs is vital.

Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin, Craig Levein and their recruitment teams will have been assiduously making their phone calls, assessing reports and evaluating various recommendations since the season began.

Football managers are like early Christmas shoppers who are looking to snap up next year’s presents before the current turkey is even in the oven.

‘Fierce’ competition

The competition is fierce though, with all clubs looking to remedy weaknesses within their squads, both for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Tony Docherty’s side has exceeded all predictions, but in football hope quickly becomes expectation.

Dundee fans who’d have pinched themselves when the season started at the prospect of being seventh in the Premiership with games in hand, are now headily contemplating the possibilities of this Dens side claiming a top six finish.

A little minor strengthening of a squad which has surpassed all forecasts so far might just nail that.

Craig Levein has lifted the gloom at St Johnstone like Santa Claus dispensing gifts at a children’s party.

Saints are far from safe, but the dread of relegation which lingered like the ghost of Christmas past in Perth just weeks ago has been replaced by genuine optimism as the side climbs the table.

St Johnstone have improved under Craig Levein. Image: SNS

Their ranks need boosted to maintain that solid progress though, and among any new recruits a striker is surely foremost.

Jim Goodwin meantime knows that United fans will accept no less than joining their Tayside rivals in the top league next season.

Finding signings with the pace and creativity to open defences from both the wide and inside areas, and another striker to partner and indeed pressure Louis Moult look to be key areas to keep Tannadice title hopes on track.

The recent defeat by league leaders Raith and the highly capable performances of Ian Murray’s team clearly indicate that united face a major challenge from Kirkcaldy for the automatic promotion spot.

Dundee can and should be ambitious in aiming for a top half Premiership finish.

Saints can and should retain their top flight place this season, while also beginning the rebuild of the first team for next.

And United must find a fresh new dynamic to reboot their recent worrying slippage for their Championship challenge.

More from Dundee FC

Zach Robinson took a sore on late on. Image: SNS
Dundee team news: Duo face race against time to be fit for Kilmarnock clash…
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty spurs his team on at Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee January transfer plans: Tony Docherty on enhancing squad and possible outgoings or loan…
Dare Olufunwa.
Dare Olufunwa: St Johnstone fans are passionate about Dundee game and we will be…
2
Luke McCowan takes on Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan reveals Dundee are 'raging' at Celtic display as he demands more belief
Dundee's Luke McCowan is dismayed as his side fall to defeat against Celtic. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat - Trevor Carson, reaction needed and striker…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty demands instant Dundee reaction after Celtic disappointment as he reveals double striker…
Paulo Bernardo squeezes in Celtic's opener at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee 0-3 Celtic: Player ratings and star man as Trevor Carson rues errors in…
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy on reason for optimism as Dee aim to end 35-year…
Dundee players train on the Dens Park pitch after the Aberdeen game was called off. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: What next for Dundee after call-off fury with all eyes on Owen…
Referee David Munro conducts a pitch inspection before a cinch Premiership match before calling off the Dundee v Aberdeen match. Image: SNS
Dundee 'extremely unhappy' with actions of referee over 'unnecessary' Aberdeen call-off
2

Conversation