Dundee loanee Marcel Lewis heads back to Burnley

Marcel Lewis has returned to Burnley after his loan deal with Dundee came to its end.

The 22-year-old joined the Dark Blues in September on an agreement through to January 2024.

He has now returned to Turf Moor without making a competitive appearance.

Lewis returns to Burnley.

We thank Marcel for his time at the club and wish him well for the future.#thedee pic.twitter.com/5q5ZPMDD6f — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 8, 2024

The attacker, described as a “tricky winger”, was recommended to the Dundee by former Burnley loan manager – and ex-Dee – Charlie Adam, now in charge at Fleetwood Town.

The Chelsea youth product arrived at Dens in need of first team experience, but has returned having featured only in Cammy Kerr’s testimonial.