Dundee loanee Marcel Lewis heads back to Burnley

The 22-year-old has returned to Turf Moor after four months at Dens Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Marcel Lewis is yet to make his Dundee debut. Image: SNS
Marcel Lewis' stint at Dens Park has come to an end. Image: SNS

Marcel Lewis has returned to Burnley after his loan deal with Dundee came to its end.

The 22-year-old joined the Dark Blues in September on an agreement through to January 2024.

He has now returned to Turf Moor without making a competitive appearance.

The attacker, described as a “tricky winger”, was recommended to the Dundee by former Burnley loan manager – and ex-Dee – Charlie Adam, now in charge at Fleetwood Town.

The Chelsea youth product arrived at Dens in need of first team experience, but has returned having featured only in Cammy Kerr’s testimonial.

