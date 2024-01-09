Luke McCowan’s Dundee impact assessed and the stat that compares to Old Firm stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke McCowan’s Dundee impact assessed and the stat that compares to Old Firm stars

The midfielder has made many key contributions this season.

Luke McCowan celebrates his winner against Hearts. Image: SNS
By Craig Cairns

From crucial goals to a last-minute inclusion and a positional change, it has been an eventful season so far for Dundee’s Luke McCowan.

The 23-year-old was one of a handful of players retained from last season’s promotion-winning squad and has gone on to start each of the 18 Scottish Premiership matches.

Dundee are in seventh but with up to four matches in hand against each of the sides above them.

It has been a real team effort from the Dark Blues in what has been one of their best ever starts to a top-flight campaign.

There has been plenty of individual quality in Tony Docherty’s side too, with McCowan being one of those.

The midfielder, playing in a more central role, likes to get on the ball and create – taking players on and getting the ball into the box.

On key passes (those that lead to a shot on goal), he is up there with the best the Premiership has to offer – third to only James Tavernier of Rangers and Luis Palma of Celtic.

Only two Premiership players have more key passes than Dundee’s Luke McCowan this season. Image: Wyscout.

McCowan has 17 key passes to the Old Firm duo’s 22 each, with Celtic’s Matt O’Reilly in fourth on 16, according to Wyscout.

He also has the highest accuracy for crossing in the division at 50% and is in the top 10 most-fouled players in the Premiership.

It continues McCowan’s steady rise as a player since becoming a professional footballer three years ago and ditching 5am starts as a lifeguard.

Luke McCowan’s three crucial goals

Three goals isn’t a huge total, Dundee have spread the goals around, but what stands out is how key each has been.

Two were in 1-0 wins over Hearts and Livingston – the former coming after an admin error meant that he started the game even though his manager had named him as a substitute.

Speaking of the incident on a recent episode of the Up Wi The Bonnets podcast McCowan said: “I think I was maybe on my phone on something and I’d seen on Twitter that my name was on the team sheet, and I remember thinking it’s a typo.

“I was warming up just like a substitution would. I remember as I came back in it was just: ‘You’re going from the start.’

“It was as if you changed the team naturally – like, say, if somebody got injured.

“Luckily enough I was on the pitch, to be fair!

“I just knew that Zander Clark was off his line. People will probably slag me for this, but the goal I scored against Fleetwood, I was thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to try this again here.’”

Long-ranger

McCowan’s other goal this season opened the scoring versus Kilmarnock in Dundee‘s most recent fixture, ultimately earning a point.

Joe Shaughnessy struck late again for Dundee at Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
All three of his goals have been from outside the box. With 29 shots, he has attempted more from outside the box than any other Premiership player. Celtic’s Luis Palma is second with 25.

One of those efforts was the free kick in Dingwall that hit the post and was eventually turned into the net by Joe Shaughnessy for a dramatic late win, prompting a sour response from the Ross County manager.

Conversation