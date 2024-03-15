JIM SPENCE: Tony Docherty is hot property – Dundee MUST tie boss to new contract

John Nelms needs to get Tony Docherty in the Dundee boardroom ASAP and make sure he doesn’t escape until he’s signed an extended contract.

The Dens Park managing director and American owner Tim Keyes surprised many fans when they appointed ‘Doc’ to replace Gary Bowyer as manager, but the medicine has proved a real tonic for a Dark Blues side rebuilt and renewed under Docherty’s stewardship.

Now is the time to put the golden handcuffs on the man who’s transformed the side into genuine top six contenders.

After beating Aberdeen in midweek – a club with a much superior wage budget – this Dundee team have shown clearly that they’re no flash in the pan.

The league table might tell some porkies after a few games played, but it doesn’t lie when you’re sitting in sixth place ahead of Hibs after 29 fixtures.

This is a team there on merit.

They’ve shown grit, dig and resolve, along with a great attitude, and have also been entertaining in a season where they’ve exceeded the expectations of even the most optimistic of Dee supporters.

Less successful but bigger clubs will have taken notice of the sterling work that Docherty has provided for a club that has previously exhibited yo-yo tendencies.

Achieving a top six Premiership finish will still be nip and tuck as they battle it out with Hibs for the prestige and extra revenue involved.

And Sunday’s fixture v Rangers won’t be an easy one in which to maintain their one point advantage over the Easter Road side.

Irrespective of their final finish though, Dundee’s fine progress under Docherty means they must secure his immediate future – and pronto.

Irrespective of Dundee United’s Friday night result at Dunfermline, Raith Rovers are going to ensure the Championship title race goes to the wire.

I’ve said previously United have the better squad, but it’s impossible to write off the Rovers.

Starks Park boss Ian Murray rightly told the Courier: “We’re at the stage now where I don’t really care how we win. The bottom line now is keeping pace with Dundee United.”

At this late stage, substance trumps style.

There’ll be no thanks from fans for gung-ho entertainment that lets points slip carelessly away.

The Fifers’ determination to stay the course and slug it out was evident in scrapping for a narrow 1-0 win at Firhill in midweek to follow up their 2-0 derby defeat of Dunfermline.

‘Mind games’ now a factor in title race

I think mind games will now play a huge part in the run-in to decide the title.

The meeting of the pair at Tannadice on March 30 will be a huge pressure game, with no hiding place for players who can’t stand the heat of the ferocious battle.

Raith have beaten United twice and drawn with them once in their meetings so far, so the psychology at play seems tilted in favour of Murray’s men.

Jim Goodwin’s side hold the balance points-wise for now, but the race is so tight that any slip-up by either could prove fatal to their automatic promotion hopes.

The weeks ahead will prove no place for faint hearts at either club.