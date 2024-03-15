JIM SPENCE: Tony Docherty is hot property – Dundee MUST tie boss to new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Tony Docherty is hot property – Dundee MUST tie boss to new contract

The Dark Blues manager has enjoyed a stellar first season in the Dens Park dugout.

Tony Docherty.
Tony Docherty's maiden season as a manager with Dundee has been hugely impressive. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

John Nelms needs to get Tony Docherty in the Dundee boardroom ASAP and make sure he doesn’t escape until he’s signed an extended contract.

The Dens Park managing director and American owner Tim Keyes surprised many fans when they appointed ‘Doc’ to replace Gary Bowyer as manager, but the medicine has proved a real tonic for a Dark Blues side rebuilt and renewed under Docherty’s stewardship.

Now is the time to put the golden handcuffs on the man who’s transformed the side into genuine top six contenders.

After beating Aberdeen in midweek – a club with a much superior wage budget – this Dundee team have shown clearly that they’re no flash in the pan.

Tony Docherty salutes Dundee fans in the South Enclosure after his side's midweek win over Aberdeen.
Tony Docherty salutes Dundee fans in the South Enclosure after his side’s midweek win over Aberdeen. Image: SNS

The league table might tell some porkies after a few games played, but it doesn’t lie when you’re sitting in sixth place ahead of Hibs after 29 fixtures.

This is a team there on merit.

They’ve shown grit, dig and resolve, along with a great attitude, and have also been entertaining in a season where they’ve exceeded the expectations of even the most optimistic of Dee supporters.

Less successful but bigger clubs will have taken notice of the sterling work that Docherty has provided for a club that has previously exhibited yo-yo tendencies.

Achieving a top six Premiership finish will still be nip and tuck as they battle it out with Hibs for the prestige and extra revenue involved.

And Sunday’s fixture v Rangers won’t be an easy one in which to maintain their one point advantage over the Easter Road side.

Irrespective of their final finish though, Dundee’s fine progress under Docherty means they must secure his immediate future – and pronto.

Dylan Easton climbs on the back of Raith Rovers match-winner Euan Murray.
Raith Rovers’ match-winner Euan Murray celebrates with Dylan Easton after victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Irrespective of Dundee United’s Friday night result at Dunfermline, Raith Rovers are going to ensure the Championship title race goes to the wire.

I’ve said previously United have the better squad, but it’s impossible to write off the Rovers.

Starks Park boss Ian Murray rightly told the Courier: “We’re at the stage now where I don’t really care how we win. The bottom line now is keeping pace with Dundee United.”

At this late stage, substance trumps style.

There’ll be no thanks from fans for gung-ho entertainment that lets points slip carelessly away.

The Fifers’ determination to stay the course and slug it out was evident in scrapping for a narrow 1-0 win at Firhill in midweek to follow up their 2-0 derby defeat of Dunfermline.

‘Mind games’ now a factor in title race

I think mind games will now play a huge part in the run-in to decide the title.

The meeting of the pair at Tannadice on March 30 will be a huge pressure game, with no hiding place for players who can’t stand the heat of the ferocious battle.

Raith have beaten United twice and drawn with them once in their meetings so far, so the psychology at play seems tilted in favour of Murray’s men.

Jim Goodwin’s side hold the balance points-wise for now, but the race is so tight that any slip-up by either could prove fatal to their automatic promotion hopes.

The weeks ahead will prove no place for faint hearts at either club.

