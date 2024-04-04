Dundee boss Tony Docherty can’t wait to get back in front of a home crowd as he reveals Dee ‘hunger’ ahead of Motherwell clash

Dundee may be sitting pretty in the top six with just over a week to go until the Premiership splits.

However, manager Tony Docherty and his players remain steadfast in their focus to achieve the one main aim this season – safety.

With a 12-point lead over 11th-placed Ross County going into the last eight games, most onlookers would say that job is done.

Until it is mathematically confirmed, though, Docherty isn’t letting up.

He said: “They type of group we have here, nobody is speaking about top six. Nobody talking about it.

“We are all very much focused, I know people might not like it, but it’s about ticking off our first objective mathematically.

“That’s retaining our Premiership status. Another win this Saturday will put us closer to that – and then we can maybe reassess our objectives.

“But that’s the main objective and there is a real hunger among the boys to get that done.

“It would be fitting for the players to get that reward because they work so hard.

‘Hunger’

“I sense now we are probably in a better place than we have been all season.

“There is a hunger about them and a real appetite for more.

“I like that.

“I like the way they are driven that way.

“The players are in a good place right now.

“We had targeted 10 wins – we did that with eight games to go. That’s a reward.

“It’s the stage of the season where it is about rewards.

“But we’re not getting away from the main objective.”

Home comfort

All eyes will be on the weather forecast after the last home match against Rangers was called off on the morning of the game following heavy rain.

Staff at the club are doing all they can to ensure there is no repeat. However, there is more rain forecast between now and Saturday.

Worries over the pitch, though, won’t affect Docherty’s preparations nor that of his players.

And they are desperate to get back out in front of the home support for a key Premiership clash.

“We had a brilliant away support at St Johnstone, they were fantastic and played a huge part in the win,” he added.

“But it’s great to be home and to get the home fans on board as well.

“They’ve been brilliant this season.

“Six of our 10 wins have been at home. The crowd have played a major part in that.

“I know the players feel it, they feel a comfort of being at home.

“And there is a great relationship, we saw that after the game on Saturday, a brilliant synergy between players and fans.

“That’s really important and home form is too.

“We’re in a good place, a good run of form and, to be honest, the game can’t come quickly enough.”

Trevor Carson is expected to return to training before Saturday’s game. Ryan Howley picked up a knock against St Johnstone but is expected to be available.

Josh Mulligan, Curtis Main and Owen Beck remain out.