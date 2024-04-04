Dundee boss Tony Docherty can’t wait to get back in front of a home crowd as he reveals Dee ‘hunger’ ahead of Motherwell clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty can’t wait to get back in front of a home crowd as he reveals Dee ‘hunger’ ahead of Motherwell clash

The Dark Blues host the Steelmen in the Premiership this weekend.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes fans at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes fans at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

Dundee may be sitting pretty in the top six with just over a week to go until the Premiership splits.

However, manager Tony Docherty and his players remain steadfast in their focus to achieve the one main aim this season – safety.

With a 12-point lead over 11th-placed Ross County going into the last eight games, most onlookers would say that job is done.

Until it is mathematically confirmed, though, Docherty isn’t letting up.

He said: “They type of group we have here, nobody is speaking about top six. Nobody talking about it.

“We are all very much focused, I know people might not like it, but it’s about ticking off our first objective mathematically.

Amadou Bakayoko scored the winner for Dundee at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“That’s retaining our Premiership status. Another win this Saturday will put us closer to that – and then we can maybe reassess our objectives.

“But that’s the main objective and there is a real hunger among the boys to get that done.

“It would be fitting for the players to get that reward because they work so hard.

‘Hunger’

“I sense now we are probably in a better place than we have been all season.

“There is a hunger about them and a real appetite for more.

“I like that.

“I like the way they are driven that way.

Team-mates mob Lyall Cameron after his sensational strike. Image: SNS
Team-mates mob Lyall Cameron after his sensational strike against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“The players are in a good place right now.

“We had targeted 10 wins – we did that with eight games to go. That’s a reward.

“It’s the stage of the season where it is about rewards.

“But we’re not getting away from the main objective.”

Home comfort

All eyes will be on the weather forecast after the last home match against Rangers was called off on the morning of the game following heavy rain.

Luke McCowan finds the corner. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee FC’s last home game saw them beat Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Staff at the club are doing all they can to ensure there is no repeat. However, there is more rain forecast between now and Saturday.

Worries over the pitch, though, won’t affect Docherty’s preparations nor that of his players.

And they are desperate to get back out in front of the home support for a key Premiership clash.

“We had a brilliant away support at St Johnstone, they were fantastic and played a huge part in the win,” he added.

“But it’s great to be home and to get the home fans on board as well.

“They’ve been brilliant this season.

“Six of our 10 wins have been at home. The crowd have played a major part in that.

Dundee FC fans enjoying their day at McDiarmid Park – they’ll be back at home this weekend. Image: SNS

“I know the players feel it, they feel a comfort of being at home.

“And there is a great relationship, we saw that after the game on Saturday, a brilliant synergy between players and fans.

“That’s really important and home form is too.

“We’re in a good place, a good run of form and, to be honest, the game can’t come quickly enough.”

Trevor Carson is expected to return to training before Saturday’s game. Ryan Howley picked up a knock against St Johnstone but is expected to be available.

Josh Mulligan, Curtis Main and Owen Beck remain out.

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty and Levi Rennie
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on visit by young fan burned by flare:…
Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee faithful have their say on season ticket price hike – including fan's heartfelt…
3
Dundee's Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan were speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of Motherwell. Images: SNS.
VIDEO: Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan on 'unreal' Dundee support ahead of crunch week
Tony Docherty and Levi Rennie
Watch as young Dundee FC fan burned by pyro delivers message to supporters
Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
Dundee's 'dynamic' midfield three delighting manager Tony Docherty as Mo Sylla earns special praise
Dundee fans have enjoyed watching their team this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's season ticket price hike is a HUGE risk
19
Dundee fan Levi, 10, was hit by a flare in the away end at St Johntsone's McDiarmid Park.
Mum of young Dundee fan scarred by flare reveals schoolboy son's horror pyro ordeal
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski stretches to punch a cross to safety against Dundee United.
Dundee United and Raith Rovers title run-ins under the microscope as bizarre fixture quirk…
Trevor Carson salutes Dundee fans after beating Livi. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee get double fitness boost as Trevor Carson absence at St Johnstone explained
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee reveal sharp price hike for 2024/25 season tickets
3

Conversation