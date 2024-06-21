Dundee complete loan signing of ‘high-intensity’ Bristol City striker Seb Palmer-Houlden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee complete loan signing of ‘high-intensity’ Bristol City striker Seb Palmer-Houlden

The 20-year-old hit man has joined up for the season at Dens Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Seb Palmer-Houlden has checked in on loan with Dundee. Image: Dundee FC
Seb Palmer-Houlden has checked in on loan with Dundee. Image: Dundee FC

Dundee have snapped up Bristol City striker Seb Palmer-Houlden on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old becomes the Dark Blues’ third Friday signing, following the arrivals of Jon McCracken and Clark Robertson.

Palmer-Houlden spent last season on loan with EFL League Two side Newport County, making 42 appearances and scoring nine goals in all competitions.

He penned a three-year contract with his parent club in February and they see a season in the Premiership as the step up he needs to continue his development.

Dundee new boy Seb Palmer-Houlden applauds the fans at Newport County last season. Image: Shutterstock

After checking in at the Dee’s Gardyne Campus training headquarters, Palmer-Houlden can’t wait to properly bed in as a Dark Blue.

He said: “It’s brilliant, I’ve seen the boys train today and the facilities and I just can’t wait to get started and hit the ground running.

“It’s a great move for me. The Scottish Premiership is a great league and when I heard that Dundee were interested I jumped at the opportunity.

Bristol City’s Seb Palmer-Houlden is a Dee for the season. Image: Dundee FC

“I developed a lot as a player last season at Newport County and I want to continue that this season at Dundee.

“I’m a high intensity runner, I like to get in behind the defence and score goals and I hope that I will be able to play my part this season for the team.

“I just really can’t wait to get started and get out on the pitch.”

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin and Craig Levein, each standing on the touchline
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, United and St Johnstone looking to refresh squads with thriftiness in…
Dundee summer signing Clark Robertson. Image: David Young
Clark Robertson hails 'perfect' career move as Dundee snap up experienced centre-half
2
Jon McCracken enjoyed a run in the Dundee team during his loan spell. Image: SNS
Dundee sign Jon McCracken after keeper's Norwich exit - and make BIG jersey gesture
6
Dundee boss Tony Docherty (left) is content to have received no bids for star man Luke McCowan. Images: SNS
Tony Docherty: No summer bids yet for Dundee stars - including Celtic-linked Luke McCowan
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: New Luke McCowan contract would be Dundee's best summer business
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee FC pre-season in focus: Return dates, friendlies and transfers
Luke McCowan in his East End United FC boys club days in Greenock. Image: Luke McCowan
The making of Luke McCowan: How kid who 'wasn't very good' went from 5am…
3
Dundee Player of the Year Luke McCowan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke McCowan being 'monitored' by Celtic as report links Dundee star with interest from…
2
Lyall Cameron
The making of Dundee star Lyall Cameron: From Tannadice turmoil to Dens rebirth in…
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft.
EXCLUSIVE: Two Championship clubs keen to sign Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft

Conversation