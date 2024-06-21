Dundee complete loan signing of ‘high-intensity’ Bristol City striker Seb Palmer-Houlden

Dundee have snapped up Bristol City striker Seb Palmer-Houlden on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old becomes the Dark Blues’ third Friday signing, following the arrivals of Jon McCracken and Clark Robertson.

Palmer-Houlden spent last season on loan with EFL League Two side Newport County, making 42 appearances and scoring nine goals in all competitions.

He penned a three-year contract with his parent club in February and they see a season in the Premiership as the step up he needs to continue his development.

After checking in at the Dee’s Gardyne Campus training headquarters, Palmer-Houlden can’t wait to properly bed in as a Dark Blue.

He said: “It’s brilliant, I’ve seen the boys train today and the facilities and I just can’t wait to get started and hit the ground running.

“It’s a great move for me. The Scottish Premiership is a great league and when I heard that Dundee were interested I jumped at the opportunity.

“I developed a lot as a player last season at Newport County and I want to continue that this season at Dundee.

“I’m a high intensity runner, I like to get in behind the defence and score goals and I hope that I will be able to play my part this season for the team.

“I just really can’t wait to get started and get out on the pitch.”