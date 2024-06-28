Dundee add Dundee United legend Billy Kirkwood as recruitment chief in backroom shake-up

The 65-year-old, who has spent a number of years in scouting and coaching roles with Rangers, is no stranger to the Dark Blues, having spent time with the club as a player, reserve team coach and assistant manager.
Playing under the legendary Jim McClean, Kirkwood wrote himself into Tannadice folklore, racking up a Scottish League title and two League Cups, while also collecting a UEFA Cup, three Scottish Cup and two League Cup runner-up medals.
In addition to Kirkwood’s arrival, Dundee have added Graeme Henderson as head of performance, picking up the fitness specialist from last season’s League One champions Falkirk; Scott Teister as strength and fitness coach; and David Smith, previously of Ipswich Town, as first team physio.
