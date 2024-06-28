Dundee add Dundee United legend Billy Kirkwood as recruitment chief in backroom shake-up

Dundee have appointed Dundee United legend Billy Kirkwood as their new head of recruitment.

Kirkwood has been handed oversight of the Dens Park club’s talent identification operation and is now in post.

The 65-year-old, who has spent a number of years in scouting and coaching roles with Rangers, is no stranger to the Dark Blues, having spent time with the club as a player, reserve team coach and assistant manager.

But it is on the other side of Tannadice Street where Kirkwood made his reputation as a key member of Dundee United’s most successful sides.

Playing under the legendary Jim McClean, Kirkwood wrote himself into Tannadice folklore, racking up a Scottish League title and two League Cups, while also collecting a UEFA Cup, three Scottish Cup and two League Cup runner-up medals.

In addition to Kirkwood’s arrival, Dundee have added Graeme Henderson as head of performance, picking up the fitness specialist from last season’s League One champions Falkirk; Scott Teister as strength and fitness coach; and David Smith, previously of Ipswich Town, as first team physio.