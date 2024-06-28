Dundee add Dundee United legend Billy Kirkwood as recruitment chief in backroom shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee add Dundee United legend Billy Kirkwood as recruitment chief in backroom shake-up

Three-time Tannadice major trophy winner Billy Kirkwood has been tasked with identifying new talent by Dundee.

By Sean Hamilton
Billy Kirkwood has joined Dundee as head of recruitment. Image: SNS
Billy Kirkwood has joined Dundee as head of recruitment. Image: SNS

Dundee have appointed Dundee United legend Billy Kirkwood as their new head of recruitment.

Kirkwood has been handed oversight of the Dens Park club’s talent identification operation and is now in post.

The 65-year-old, who has spent a number of years in scouting and coaching roles with Rangers, is no stranger to the Dark Blues, having spent time with the club as a player, reserve team coach and assistant manager.

A jubilant Billy Kirkwood heads up the tunnel at Dens Park after Dundee United’s 1983 title win. Image: DC Thomson

But it is on the other side of Tannadice Street where Kirkwood made his reputation as a key member of Dundee United’s most successful sides.

Playing under the legendary Jim McClean, Kirkwood wrote himself into Tannadice folklore, racking up a Scottish League title and two League Cups, while also collecting a UEFA Cup, three Scottish Cup and two League Cup runner-up medals.

In addition to Kirkwood’s arrival, Dundee have added Graeme Henderson as head of performance, picking up the fitness specialist from last season’s League One champions Falkirk; Scott Teister as strength and fitness coach; and David Smith, previously of Ipswich Town, as first team physio.

