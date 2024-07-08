EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on transfer business to come as he gives verdict on new boy Ethan Ingram

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on transfer business to come as he gives verdict on new boy Ethan Ingram

The former West Brom defender made his first appearance for the club in the weekend draw with Lech Poznan.

Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is out to improve his squad. Image: Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee’s summer transfer business is far from done.

The Dark Blues have brought in four new faces in the shape of Clark Robertson, Jon McCracken, Seb Palmer-Houlden and most recently Ethan Ingram.

They are also in talks to make Ethan Bristow a fifth new addition.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international joined Tony Docherty’s squad for their pre-season trip to Poland as a trialist.

Work goes on behind the scenes to complete the deal for the wing-back from Minnesota United.

Alex Rodriguez Gorrin also joined the club in Poznan in a bid to win a contract and Docherty was pleased with his impact in midfield.

But he’s still shopping for other new players as the new campaign kicks off this coming weekend at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Dundee celebrate Seb Palmer-Houlden's equaliser against Lech Poznan.
One of Dundee’s summer transfers, Seb Palmer-Houlden, celebrates his equaliser against Lech Poznan. Image: David Young

“There are a few additions we still need to make,” Docherty told Courier Sport in Poland.

“But I can’t stress enough how happy I am with what we’ve already brought in.

“Of course, you are always looking to improve and get better.

“We’ll continue to try to do that.”

First impression

The Dark Blues boss rubbished a link to Salford City centre-back Theo Vassell but was delighted by one man who played alongside Vassell last term.

Dundee’s latest signing Ethan Ingram spent last season on loan at the Ammies and featured 26 times for the League Two club.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Lech Poznan saw the former England U/20 international make his first appearance for the Dee just a couple of days after signing.

Ethan Ingram made his first Dundee appearance in the friendly draw with Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
Ethan Ingram made his first Dundee appearance in the friendly draw with Lech Poznan. Image: David Young

The 21-year-old jetted out to Poland on Thursday and only had one day’s training before starting the game at the Stadion Akademii.

Conditions were hot, reaching 30 degrees Celsius, and Ingram was replaced at half-time.

The wing-back made some positive forward runs and boss Docherty was pleased with his first run out.

“He was great, we always planned that he would only play 45 minutes because he is behind the rest of the boys,” Docherty added.

“We could see his athleticism, his ability on the ball, defensive skills, he’s good in the air – he just looks a good fit.”

Dundee are next in action at Dunfermline in their final match of pre-season.

