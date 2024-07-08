EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on transfer business to come as he gives verdict on new boy Ethan Ingram

Dundee’s summer transfer business is far from done.

The Dark Blues have brought in four new faces in the shape of Clark Robertson, Jon McCracken, Seb Palmer-Houlden and most recently Ethan Ingram.

They are also in talks to make Ethan Bristow a fifth new addition.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international joined Tony Docherty’s squad for their pre-season trip to Poland as a trialist.

Work goes on behind the scenes to complete the deal for the wing-back from Minnesota United.

Alex Rodriguez Gorrin also joined the club in Poznan in a bid to win a contract and Docherty was pleased with his impact in midfield.

But he’s still shopping for other new players as the new campaign kicks off this coming weekend at Bonnyrigg Rose.

“There are a few additions we still need to make,” Docherty told Courier Sport in Poland.

“But I can’t stress enough how happy I am with what we’ve already brought in.

“Of course, you are always looking to improve and get better.

“We’ll continue to try to do that.”

First impression

The Dark Blues boss rubbished a link to Salford City centre-back Theo Vassell but was delighted by one man who played alongside Vassell last term.

Dundee’s latest signing Ethan Ingram spent last season on loan at the Ammies and featured 26 times for the League Two club.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Lech Poznan saw the former England U/20 international make his first appearance for the Dee just a couple of days after signing.

The 21-year-old jetted out to Poland on Thursday and only had one day’s training before starting the game at the Stadion Akademii.

Conditions were hot, reaching 30 degrees Celsius, and Ingram was replaced at half-time.

The wing-back made some positive forward runs and boss Docherty was pleased with his first run out.

“He was great, we always planned that he would only play 45 minutes because he is behind the rest of the boys,” Docherty added.

“We could see his athleticism, his ability on the ball, defensive skills, he’s good in the air – he just looks a good fit.”

Dundee are next in action at Dunfermline in their final match of pre-season.