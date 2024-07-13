Dundee make decision on trialist Alex Rodriguez Gorrin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee make decision on trialist Alex Rodriguez Gorrin

The Spaniard has featured in three pre-season friendlies for the Dark Blues.

By Neil Robertson
Alex Rodriguez Gorrin played once more as a trialist. Image: SNS
Alex Rodriguez Gorrin has been on trial with Dundee. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has confirmed he will not be signing Alex Rodriguez Gorrin.

The former Motherwell and Forest Green Rovers midfielder has featured three times as a trialist for the Dark Blues this summer, including on Wednesday against Dunfermline.

However, with clubs not allowed to field trialists in the Premier Sports Cup which begins today, Docherty will not be pursuing his interest in the player.

Alex Rodriguez in action for Oxford United. Image: PA
Alex Rodriguez Gorrdin in action for Oxford United. Image: PA

The manager said: “We spoke to Alex on Thursday. He did really well but at the moment we won’t be doing anything. Who knows going forward.

“The thing is we can’t play trialists in the cup. It is a strange rule and so we aren’t in a position where we can make a final decision.”

