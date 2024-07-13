Dundee FC Dundee make decision on trialist Alex Rodriguez Gorrin The Spaniard has featured in three pre-season friendlies for the Dark Blues. By Neil Robertson July 13 2024, 7:00am July 13 2024, 7:00am Share Dundee make decision on trialist Alex Rodriguez Gorrin Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5038120/dundee-make-decision-on-trialist-alex-rodriguez-gorrin/ Copy Link 0 comment Alex Rodriguez Gorrin has been on trial with Dundee. Image: SNS Dundee boss Tony Docherty has confirmed he will not be signing Alex Rodriguez Gorrin. The former Motherwell and Forest Green Rovers midfielder has featured three times as a trialist for the Dark Blues this summer, including on Wednesday against Dunfermline. However, with clubs not allowed to field trialists in the Premier Sports Cup which begins today, Docherty will not be pursuing his interest in the player. Alex Rodriguez Gorrdin in action for Oxford United. Image: PA The manager said: “We spoke to Alex on Thursday. He did really well but at the moment we won’t be doing anything. Who knows going forward. “The thing is we can’t play trialists in the cup. It is a strange rule and so we aren’t in a position where we can make a final decision.”
