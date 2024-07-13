Dundee make decision on trialist Alex Rodriguez Gorrin

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has confirmed he will not be signing Alex Rodriguez Gorrin.

The former Motherwell and Forest Green Rovers midfielder has featured three times as a trialist for the Dark Blues this summer, including on Wednesday against Dunfermline.

However, with clubs not allowed to field trialists in the Premier Sports Cup which begins today, Docherty will not be pursuing his interest in the player.

The manager said: “We spoke to Alex on Thursday. He did really well but at the moment we won’t be doing anything. Who knows going forward.

“The thing is we can’t play trialists in the cup. It is a strange rule and so we aren’t in a position where we can make a final decision.”