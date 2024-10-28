EXCLUSIVE: Planning ‘D-Day’ set for Dundee FC’s Riverside training centre plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Planning ‘D-Day’ set for Dundee FC’s Riverside training centre plans

The Dark Blues' planning application will be assessed by a committee before a decision is reached on whether they can proceed.

By George Cran
How the proposed training hub will look from Riverside Drive. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects
How the proposed training hub will look from Riverside Drive. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects

Dundee will discover if their proposed new training ground at Riverside Drive will get the go ahead next week.

Courier Sport revealed in April a proposed new complex on the banks of the Tay for which a planning application was submitted by Dundee FC Community Trust .

Should the green light be given, the facility will provide training space for youth teams across the city as well as an “enhanced” girls and women’s programme while boosting the facilities available to the club’s first team.

The complex is situated on Riverside Drive and will redevelop the existing pitches used for amateur football.

Dundee FC Community Trust’s proposed new Riverside training centre. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects

Dundee owners Dark Blue Property Holdings have matched funding secured through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund with help from the Scottish FA.

Laura Costello, DFCCT manager, said in August: “The opportunity to have a dedicated training centre and community hub would be transformative for the trust.

“We want to break down barriers for people of all ages within our local communities, and to provide a safe and welcoming space for those engaged in our many programmes, whose lives have been transformed through the power of football.”

The Community Trust planning application is separate to the one submitted for Dundee’s proposed new stadium at Camperdown Park.

An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
An image of Dundee’s planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

However, should the trust get the go-ahead, the need for the training area in the stadium plans would be removed and could ease the planning process on that front.

The wait for planning approval on the stadium continues as the club owners wait for a hearing date to be set in stone.

They will, however, hear more quickly on the Riverside Drive development.

A Dundee City Council committee date has now been set for next Monday, November 4.

More from Dundee FC

Gutted Simon Murray
Dundee star Simon Murray: The responsibility is on us to improve
4
St Johnstone celebrate their equaliser through Graham Carey. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
4 Dundee talking points as VAR farce adds to abject display in defeat to…
3
Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
'I don't see the point': Tony Docherty blasts VAR after controversial late winner sees…
5
Fin Robertson
Remarkable Fin Robertson stat revealed as Dundee star picks out two Dens stalwarts as…
Dundee host St Johnstone this Saturday. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee v St Johnstone: Team news, selection dilemmas and who is the referee?
Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee owe home fans admits Tony Docherty as he targets win against St Johnstone
Frustrated Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fell to their first home defeat of the season. Image: SNS
Experienced Dundee duo doubtful for St Johnstone clash
Dundee celebrate at Motherwell.
What changed for Dundee as they ended losing streak at Motherwell?
2
Zander Clark's penalty save helped St Johnstone win their first Scottish Cup tie at Dens.
10 St Johnstone Dens Park firsts as Simo Valakari seeks to follow Paul Sturrock's…
Dundee's Ryan Astley. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Astley opens up on fighting for starting spot at Dundee as he…

Conversation