EXCLUSIVE: Planning ‘D-Day’ set for Dundee FC’s Riverside training centre plans

Dundee will discover if their proposed new training ground at Riverside Drive will get the go ahead next week.

Courier Sport revealed in April a proposed new complex on the banks of the Tay for which a planning application was submitted by Dundee FC Community Trust .

Should the green light be given, the facility will provide training space for youth teams across the city as well as an “enhanced” girls and women’s programme while boosting the facilities available to the club’s first team.

The complex is situated on Riverside Drive and will redevelop the existing pitches used for amateur football.

Dundee owners Dark Blue Property Holdings have matched funding secured through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund with help from the Scottish FA.

Laura Costello, DFCCT manager, said in August: “The opportunity to have a dedicated training centre and community hub would be transformative for the trust.

“We want to break down barriers for people of all ages within our local communities, and to provide a safe and welcoming space for those engaged in our many programmes, whose lives have been transformed through the power of football.”

The Community Trust planning application is separate to the one submitted for Dundee’s proposed new stadium at Camperdown Park.

However, should the trust get the go-ahead, the need for the training area in the stadium plans would be removed and could ease the planning process on that front.

The wait for planning approval on the stadium continues as the club owners wait for a hearing date to be set in stone.

They will, however, hear more quickly on the Riverside Drive development.

A Dundee City Council committee date has now been set for next Monday, November 4.