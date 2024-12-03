Dundee’s battle of the goalkeepers: Who gets the gloves for the big midweek clash?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s battle of the goalkeepers: Who gets the gloves for the big midweek clash?

Jon McCracken and Trevor Carson are vying for the spot between the sticks when Motherwell come calling.

Dundee goalkeepers Jon McCracken and Trevor Carson.
By George Cran

Dundee’s battle of the goalkeepers is at its fiercest point yet.

Manager Tony Docherty has a real conundrum to ponder – does he stick with Jon McCracken, star man at Kilmarnock, or is Trevor Carson back in?

“He made some great saves,” Docherty said of McCracken after the Killie game.

“That illustrates what I want with competition for places. I want that all over the pitch.

“It was a good performance on Saturday [from Jon McCracken].”

Was it good enough to keep his place, though?

Courier Sport weighs up the challenge for the Dens Park boss.

McCracken

Jon McCracken denies Bobby Wales a last-gasp winner as Dundee drew at Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The younger of the pair by 12 years, McCracken had the head start on his more experienced team-mate.

Carson was still getting over a troublesome knee issue at the start of the campaign and that saw McCracken start as first choice.

He has since started 14 of Dundee’s 20 matches with Carson initially used as a cup goalkeeper.

McCracken, however, made a glaring error against Kilmarnock before conceding four at Aberdeen to give Carson his route back in.

A distraught Jon McCracken after a big mistake against Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

With too many goals being conceded it was time for a change.

Swiftly, though, opportunity arose for a recall thanks to the plastic park at Rugby Park.

McCracken took it and showed why he’s twice been called up to the Scotland squad this season.

Against Kilmarnock, the former Norwich man made four saves, two of them denying one-on-one chances.

In total this season, he’s made 31 saves in 11 matches – more than Scotland No 1 Craig Gordon – and is fifth in the division for saves per 90 minutes (2.8), one place behind Aberdeen stopper Dimitar Mitov.

Jon McCracken earned two Scotland call-ups this season. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

He has, though, conceded 23 goals in 11 Premiership matches and only Hibs goalie Josef Bursik is lower on the goals prevented metric (how many goals above average a goalkeeper has prevented). McCracken is on -4.3 while Motherwell keeper Aston Oxborough tops the chart on an impressive 6.3.

One other aspect to McCracken’s game is his long kicking ability – despite being in goal, no other player made more passes in the final third for Dundee on Saturday.

Carson

Dundee have kept one clean sheet in the league this season and it was Trevor Carson who kept it.

His first league appearance of the season came at his old side Motherwell as the Dark Blues ran out 1-0 winners.

Trevor Carson in action at Dens Park Image: David Young/Shutterstock

He has since faced St Johnstone and Hibs, helping his side to two victories in that small run.

It is difficult to compare saves made for Carson because he has faced so few shots in his handful of matches.

Last time out against Hibs he didn’t make a single save – the visitors scored their first shot on goal and then failed to hit the target for the rest of the game.

He made two saves against St Johnstone and three saves at Motherwell.

Trevor Carson denies Adama Sidibeh as the St Johnstone striker goes through on goal. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The experienced keeper does, though, have a body of work to fall back on. Last season he kept eight clean sheets in the Premiership.

And that experience does count.

Carson has played 434 matches in his lengthy senior career, compared to McCracken’s 57.

Who gets the gloves?

The beauty of this decision is there is no wrong call to be made – both are accomplished goalkeepers in good form.

Before the weekend clash at Rugby Park the expectation would be that Carson would be back between the sticks.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has a decision to make on his goalkeepers for Wednesday’s Motherwell clash. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

However, McCracken’s performance has given his manager a headache.

Docherty, though, did not go overboard in his praise for McCracken on Saturday – the quotes at the top of this piece were as effusive as he got.

The likelihood is Carson gets the nod.

He had the gloves and missed out on Saturday through no fault of his own.

His experience is a major factor and has already earned a clean sheet against Wednesday’s opponents.

But there is no bad call for Dundee boss Tony Docherty for one of the biggest matches of the season.

Conversation