Dundee hero Charlie Adam opens up on Fleetwood Town sacking

Charlie Adam insists he will be “stronger” in his next job thanks to the experience he gained with Fleetwood Town.

The ex-Dundee star was sacked by the English League Two side on December 22, just nine days shy of a year since he was appointed manager.

Having inherited a Fleetwood side struggling in League One, he led them to the verge of safety, only to fall short at the end of last season.

A solid start to the current campaign was then followed by a run of poor results, leaving them in 18th place in the table.

Now, Adam has revealed that, after taking a break from football over the festive season, he intends to return to the dugout with a new club.

And he believes whoever appoints him will be getting a better manager than the one Fleetwood appointed a year ago.

He said: “I’m hugely disappointed to leave Fleetwood Town after nearly a year as manager, but would like to thank the board for the opportunity.

“I inherited a very difficult situation and it was a challenge which I feel my staff and I tackled head-on – very nearly avoiding relegation in our first six months in charge.

“This season we built what we thought was a team and squad more than capable of competing at the top end of the division, something I think everyone saw signs of with some excellent results earlier in the campaign.

“With key players due to return from injury and a January window around the corner, I’m disappointed I won’t have the chance to finish the job I started – but that’s football!

“I’d like to thank the staff for their excellent support and the young group of players for their hard work and dedication.

“I also want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the supporters, who have been fantastic throughout my tenure and got behind me from day one, as well as my friends and family for their unwavering support during this journey.

“I was proud to manage Fleetwood Town and will always remain fond of the club.

“Following a short break, I’ll look forward to my next challenge – one I know I’ll be stronger for.”