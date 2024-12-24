Dundee hero Charlie Adam opens up on Fleetwood Town sacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee hero Charlie Adam opens up on Fleetwood Town sacking

Adam has left the League Two side after just under a year in the dugout.

By Sean Hamilton
Former Dundee star Charlie Adam. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Former Dundee star Charlie Adam. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Charlie Adam insists he will be “stronger” in his next job thanks to the experience he gained with Fleetwood Town.

The ex-Dundee star was sacked by the English League Two side on December 22, just nine days shy of a year since he was appointed manager.

Having inherited a Fleetwood side struggling in League One, he led them to the verge of safety, only to fall short at the end of last season.

A solid start to the current campaign was then followed by a run of poor results, leaving them in 18th place in the table.

Now, Adam has revealed that, after taking a break from football over the festive season, he intends to return to the dugout with a new club.

Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam. Image: SNS
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam. Image: SNS

And he believes whoever appoints him will be getting a better manager than the one Fleetwood appointed a year ago.

He said: “I’m hugely disappointed to leave Fleetwood Town after nearly a year as manager, but would like to thank the board for the opportunity.

“I inherited a very difficult situation and it was a challenge which I feel my staff and I tackled head-on – very nearly avoiding relegation in our first six months in charge.

“This season we built what we thought was a team and squad more than capable of competing at the top end of the division, something I think everyone saw signs of with some excellent results earlier in the campaign.

“With key players due to return from injury and a January window around the corner, I’m disappointed I won’t have the chance to finish the job I started – but that’s football!

“I’d like to thank the staff for their excellent support and the young group of players for their hard work and dedication.

“I also want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the supporters, who have been fantastic throughout my tenure and got behind me from day one, as well as my friends and family for their unwavering support during this journey.

“I was proud to manage Fleetwood Town and will always remain fond of the club.

“Following a short break, I’ll look forward to my next challenge – one I know I’ll be stronger for.”

Conversation