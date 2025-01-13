The new Aaron Donnelly: How Dundee will benefit from ex-Nottingham Forest kid’s spell away from Dens

New arrival Aaron Donnelly says it is like “nothing has changed” since he left Dundee in the summer.

But what has changed for the talented young defender in his six months away from the Dark Blues?

Donnelly arrived back at Dens Park on Wednesday and was immediately thrust into action against Rangers 24 hours later.

The Northern Ireland international impressed immediately on his return in dark blue.

Donnelly’s Dee Debut

Stats show Donnelly made nine clearances, only Clark Robertson made more in either side, and he made five tackles, only Cesar Garza made more.

He won nine out of 10 duels as well as four out of four aerial duels – more than any other player on the park.

Donnelly had more touches than any other Dee and made more passes than any other outfield home player.

And in attack he also managed three shots with only Man of the Match Seun Adewumi taking more.

It was an all-action display from Donnelly, in keeping with his first season as a Dee.

But what is different about Donnelly in 2025?

The new Donnelly

After a summer move to Dundee fell through, the 21-year-old left Nottingham Forest for a loan spell at Colchester United.

Under Danny Cowley, Donnelly featured 22 times for the League Two side.

Though their league position of 17th doesn’t say much, Donnelly was a key part of the U’s defence.

Between the end of October and his final game on January 4, he played 90 minutes in 15 matches in a row, playing his part in an impressive eight clean sheets.

Though they would have preferred to have Donnelly as their player since the summer, there is a benefit for Dundee in the young defender having been at Colchester.

Donnelly himself explains.

“I spoke to the manager in the summer about coming back and tried to get here but it didn’t materialise,” he said.

“I went on loan to Colchester at the start of the season and had a really good loan there in League Two.

“It was great for me to get games, a good run in the team and more experience.

“I feel I’m the fittest I’ve ever been and sharper for it so that will help me coming back here. I think I’m more consistent as well.

“Last season was a bit stop-start, I got injured and then had the heart thing so it was a case of being in and out of the team.

“But the heart issue is totally sorted now, I had a check up and it’s all clear so I’m fine.

“Although I was really enjoying it at Colchester, as soon as I heard Dundee were interested I jumped at it because I loved it here last season.

“Walking into the dressing-room again for the first time, nothing has changed – it’s exactly the same.

“There’s a few new faces but it just felt exactly like it did when I left.

“There’s a great spirit here and that’s why we were so successful last season.

“So although I’ve been away for six months it didn’t feel like that at all.”

International ambitions

While at Dundee last season Donnelly earned a call-up to the full Northern Ireland squad.

The defender was captain of the U/21s and has been involved throughout the youth system.

But making that breakthrough into the senior side is the biggest test of all.

His form at Dundee convinced manager Michael O’Neill to give him his debut in a friendly against Andorra in June.

He hasn’t, though, been called up since.

“I got my first cap last season when I was here because I was able to catch the manager’s eye,” Donnelly said.

“He’s from up here and he goes to a lot of Premiership games, so it’s the ideal move on that front too.

“I got the platform to play for Northern Ireland by being here last season, it allowed me to do something I’d dreamed of from a very young age.

“I’d been playing for Northern Ireland from the age of 13, though all the age groups to U/21s so to then make the full team is what you aim for.

“We all know the manager wants to play young players and with some of the senior lads stepping away from it now, he’s giving people their chance.

“It’s up to us to prove we can play for the full team now.”

Succeeding in a Dundee shirt can enable that for Donnelly – good news for the Dark Blues.