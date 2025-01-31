JIM SPENCE: Does BIG Dens Park claim by EFL scout prove old school methods superior to statistics?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Does BIG Dens Park claim by EFL scout prove old school methods superior to statistics?

Statistical analysis plays an increasingly large role in how clubs recruit new players.

General view of Dens Park.
Dens Park, the home of Dundee Football Club. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
By Jim Spence

I had a fascinating conversation at Dens Park recently with a scout from a big English club.

He talked about the growing trend towards analytics in measuring and assessing players.

While not dismissing the statistical analysis approach increasingly used by clubs, he was fairly old school in his view that the physical act of using his eyeballs and years of experience in assessing players always topped a statistics-based approach.

Modern players’ movement and heart rate – amongst countless other things – are monitored in training and in matches. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

He didn’t denigrate the increasing role clubs give to analysts and algorithms, but felt over-reliance on statistics like passes completed, assists, blocks and interceptions is no substitute for sitting in the stand on a cold December night assessing character, commitment and courage of the players he was scouting.

He’s worked for some top managers, including Sven-Goran Eriksson.

While I think clubs should use every tool available to improve squads, someone with that scout’s pedigree is worth listening to, especially when he winked and told me that, using certain statistical analyses, it could be shown that Kris Boyd was superior to Henrik Larsson.

That claim alone would surely prove analysis-based performance inferior to his eyeball method.

