Logan Chalmers ready to fight for Dundee United place after injury return

Logan Chalmers helped Dundee United set the ball rolling for the Tam Courts era – then struggled to win his place back in the team.

Chalmers, 21, started as the Tannadice side ended Rangers’ 41-game unbeaten run win a 1-0 win over the Ibrox side in August.

But he was injured in that game and, since recovering, has had to wait on the bench for his chance while United embarked on a stunning seven game run without defeat.

Chalmers finally returned to the United side in their midweek draw with Livingston.

It will be a difficult task to dislodge wingers Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett – but Chalmers is up for the challenge.

“The lads have been doing brilliantly while I was out injured,” said Chalmers. “It has been a struggle to get back in.

“I played the Rangers game before I got injured.

“Since then we’ve been on a great run so it has been difficult to get back.

“But I have to believe in my ability and take my chance when the time comes.

A strong return from injury by @DUFCAcademy graduate Logan Chalmers who made a positive impact off the bench last night💪 Welcome back, Logan 🙌🏻#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/MmgHNfaqNN — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 28, 2021

“While I’ve been out I’ve been watching players in my position. I’ve been admiring the work-rate that Immi (Niskanen) and Peter put in off the ball.

“They also make an impact on the ball. We have a specific style the manager wants to play and if everyone is on board then we can go far.”

Logan Chalmers: My Dundee United team-mates helped me bounce back

📸 Good vibes after signing his extension 😄 #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/5naXjExhbG — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Chalmers has thanked Courts and his United team-mates for their support during his injury lay-off.

Chalmers penned a two-year contract extension in July to take his contract to 2024.

And he is determined to make his mark.

“From the first day I got injured the manager assured me he’d be with me all the way,” added Chalmers.

“And he has been, as too have the staff and the rest of the players. All the lads were gutted for me when I got injured in the second game in.

“It got me through things quicker than expected.

“I’ve had to wait patiently for getting back in the team but I’ve had a chance now and hopefully I can kick on.”