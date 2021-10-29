Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Logan Chalmers ready to fight for Dundee United place after injury return

By Ewan Smith
October 29 2021
Logan Chalmers made his return to the Dundee United side in the draw at Livingston
Logan Chalmers helped Dundee United set the ball rolling for the Tam Courts era – then struggled to win his place back in the team.

Chalmers, 21, started as the Tannadice side ended Rangers’ 41-game unbeaten run win a 1-0 win over the Ibrox side in August.

But he was injured in that game and, since recovering, has had to wait on the bench for his chance while United embarked on a stunning seven game run without defeat.

Chalmers finally returned to the United side in their midweek draw with Livingston.

It will be a difficult task to dislodge wingers Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett – but Chalmers is up for the challenge.

Logan Chalmers has watched Ilmari Niskanen make a big impact at Dundee United

“The lads have been doing brilliantly while I was out injured,” said Chalmers. “It has been a struggle to get back in.

“I played the Rangers game before I got injured.

“Since then we’ve been on a great run so it has been difficult to get back.

“But I have to believe in my ability and take my chance when the time comes.

“While I’ve been out I’ve been watching players in my position. I’ve been admiring the work-rate that Immi (Niskanen) and Peter put in off the ball.

“They also make an impact on the ball. We have a specific style the manager wants to play and if everyone is on board then we can go far.”

Meanwhile, Chalmers has thanked Courts and his United team-mates for their support during his injury lay-off.

Chalmers penned a two-year contract extension in July to take his contract to 2024.

And he is determined to make his mark.

“From the first day I got injured the manager assured me he’d be with me all the way,” added Chalmers.

“And he has been, as too have the staff and the rest of the players. All the lads were gutted for me when I got injured in the second game in.

“It got me through things quicker than expected.

“I’ve had to wait patiently for getting back in the team but I’ve had a chance now and hopefully I can kick on.”

