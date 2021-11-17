Tam Courts makes Aberdeen ‘bloody nose’ admission – and explains how Dundee United have boxed clever ever since

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts makes Aberdeen ‘bloody nose’ admission – and explains how Dundee United have boxed clever ever since

By Ewan Smith
November 17 2021, 10.27pm
Tam Courts believes the defeat at Aberdeen was a turning point for Dundee United
Tam Courts insists the ‘bloody nose’ Aberdeen gave Dundee United on the opening day of the season has set his side on the path to success.

United’s Premiership campaign got off to a poor start as goals from Jonny Hayes and Christian Ramirez helped Dons to a 2-0 win.

But any fears United fans may have had over the Courts era were swiftly allayed when they ended champions Rangers 41-game unbeaten run.

United went on to lose just one of their next nine league matches to challenge at the top.

They have since lost to St Johnstone and Hearts, but will be keen to return to winning ways when Aberdeen visit Tannadice on Saturday.

And Courts insists his United side is a different animal to the one that lost at Pittodrie.

Tam Courts describes Dundee United ‘breakthrough’ moment

Jonny Hayes helped Aberdeen see off the challenge of Dundee United on the opening day of the season

“I didn’t feel it was a catastrophic performance but we were beaten by the better team,” said Courts.

“We never hit the heights we were hoping to and, naturally, came in for some criticism.

“That was accepted by the players, staff and myself.

“We had a really positive meeting the following week and it may have brought the breakthrough we needed.

Tam Courts cut a dejected figure as he walked off the Pittodrie turf but it’s been almost all smiles ever since

“It is not something we dwelt on.

“Maybe it’s a bit of a backhanded compliment that people always go back to the Aberdeen result.

“It gave us a bloody nose many months ago.

“But the players have performed to such a good level since then that we’ve been the polar opposite.

“The players deserve enormous credit for how far they have come in such a short space of time.”

Tam Courts: Scott Brown has plenty left in the tank

Meanwhile, Courts has hailed the impact Scott Brown has made on Aberdeen this term.

Ex-Celtic captain Brown has been deployed in a defensive role for Dons this term and has been hugely influential.

“You can see going from Celtic to Aberdeen that he still has plenty left in the tank,” said Courts.

“He is still showing what a top player he is. He has shown his versatility by playing in the middle of a back three.

“Aberdeen have been changing in-game so there is tactical flexibility there.

“It’s a game we are excited about and one we should be confident about playing well and fighting for three points.”

