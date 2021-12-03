Nicky Clark: Players must give ‘incredible’ Dundee United fans reason to be proud of team again

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nicky Clark is determined to give Dundee United fans a reason to be proud of their team against Celtic.

The Tangerines were backed in big numbers at both Ross County and Motherwell over the last week – but supporters were not rewarded with a win.

That’s something Clark wants to change – because he knows how lucky United are to have such a loyal, vocal following.

“I’m sure there will be packed house at Tannadice on Sunday,” said Clark.

“The game is live on TV and it’s a good chance for us to go and make amends for the Motherwell defeat.

“The fans at this club are incredible. They have been unbelievable.

“Look at how many turned out on a horrible night in Motherwell.

“It was the same at Ross County at the weekend, horrendous weather but they were still there in their numbers.

“We owe them a lot. They can see the efforts we put in and are backing us for that.

“Let’s put in a performance on Sunday that gets a result to make them proud of us again.”

Clark entered United’s midweek contest with Motherwell from the bench – but couldn’t grab a goal to change the game.

Like head coach Tam Courts and goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, the striker feels the Tangerines let their supporters down at Fir Park.

But he revealed United will learn lessons from their performance – and put them to use straight away on the training ground.

“It was a very frustrating watch from the bench but just as frustrating for the guys on the pitch,” he said.

“The gaffer brought me on to try and change it but, unfortunately, it didn’t work.

“That’s football. We’ve let ourselves down and let the fans down.

“We need to get ourselves back together and be prepared for Celtic on Sunday.

“We’ll look back on the video of the game and pick out parts we can do better in.

“Maybe then we can turn them into positives in time for the Celtic game.

“We have to get our head down and work hard before Sunday.

“It’s not as easy as flipping it. We’ll need to work really hard to get back on track.

“Every game is a hard one in this league.”

Clark added: “We lost a goal in the last couple of seconds to Ross County and that was a big blow.

“But as players who cross that white line for every game we need to put performances in every single time we play.

“That starts on Sunday. We need to put on a show against Celtic and get three points.”