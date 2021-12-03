Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United

Nicky Clark: Players must give ‘incredible’ Dundee United fans reason to be proud of team again

By Sean Hamilton
December 3 2021, 7.00am
Nicky Clark wants to repay Dundee United fans for their 'incredible' support
Nicky Clark wants to repay Dundee United fans for their 'incredible' support

Nicky Clark is determined to give Dundee United fans a reason to be proud of their team against Celtic.

The Tangerines were backed in big numbers at both Ross County and Motherwell over the last week – but supporters were not rewarded with a win.

That’s something Clark wants to change – because he knows how lucky United are to have such a loyal, vocal following.

“I’m sure there will be packed house at Tannadice on Sunday,” said Clark.

The game is live on TV and it’s a good chance for us to go and make amends for the Motherwell defeat.

Nicky Clark has been blown away by the backing of Dundee United fans this season

“The fans at this club are incredible. They have been unbelievable.

“Look at how many turned out on a horrible night in Motherwell.

“It was the same at Ross County at the weekend, horrendous weather but they were still there in their numbers.

“We owe them a lot. They can see the efforts we put in and are backing us for that.

“Let’s put in a performance on Sunday that gets a result to make them proud of us again.”

Clark entered United’s midweek contest with Motherwell from the bench – but couldn’t grab a goal to change the game.

Like head coach Tam Courts and goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, the striker feels the Tangerines let their supporters down at Fir Park.

But he revealed United will learn lessons from their performance – and put them to use straight away on the training ground.

“It was a very frustrating watch from the bench but just as frustrating for the guys on the pitch,” he said.

“The gaffer brought me on to try and change it but, unfortunately, it didn’t work.

“That’s football. We’ve let ourselves down and let the fans down.

“We need to get ourselves back together and be prepared for Celtic on Sunday.

“We’ll look back on the video of the game and pick out parts we can do better in.

Nicky Clark on the pitch at Fir Park

“Maybe then we can turn them into positives in time for the Celtic game.

“We have to get our head down and work hard before Sunday.

“It’s not as easy as flipping it. We’ll need to work really hard to get back on track.

“Every game is a hard one in this league.”

Clark added: “We lost a goal in the last couple of seconds to Ross County and that was a big blow.

“But as players who cross that white line for every game we need to put performances in every single time we play.

“That starts on Sunday. We need to put on a show against Celtic and get three points.”

