Dundee United duo suffer Denmark defeat on Scotland U17 duty

Dundee United prospects Rory MacLeod and Craig Moore both started as Scotland under-17s slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Denmark on Friday.

MacLeod, who climbed from the bench in the Scots’ U17 Euros opener against Portugal, led the line alongside Rangers’ Rory Wilson.

Moore made his second successive start in the competition in the heart of midfield, while another Tannadice teen, Lewis O’Donnell, was an unused substitute.

And Brian McLaughlin’s kids endured another testing afternoon in Israel.

Alexander Simmelhack headed home from close range to open the scoring following a sharp save by Scots stopper Jacob Pazikas.

Wilson pounced on a defensive mix-up to restore parity within minutes.

However, a Magnus MacKenzie own goal and Markus Jensen’s strike secured a comfortable victory for the Danes.

Scotland, who lost 5-1 to Portugal in their opening Group D fixture, are now realistically unable to progress from their section.

Their competition will conclude against Sweden on Monday.